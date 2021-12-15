Health
Oregon has reported an additional 49 COVID-19-related deaths, three of which are from C. Oregon. 883 new cases
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) — 49 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, three of which are in Central Oregon, with state deaths increased to 5,469, Oregon Health The station reported on Tuesday.
OHA said two newly reported deaths on Tuesday were residents of Deschutes County and one was a resident of Crook County.
OHA reported 883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state to a total of 402,436 cases.
COVID-19 hospitalization
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 382, 26 fewer than Monday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, 9 less than Monday.
There are 59 adult ICU beds (9% availability) out of a total of 685 and 272 adult non-ICU beds (7% availability) out of 4,143.
|December 14, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available)
|State-wide
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 9
|Adult ICU bed available
|59(9%)
|24 (7%)
|6 (7%)
|9 (10%)
|1 (2%)
|0 (0%)
|7 (15%)
|12 (46%)
|Adult non-ICU beds are available
|272(7%)
|26 (1%)
|23 (4%)
|68 (12%)
|38 (9%)
|5 (10%)
|59 (14%)
|53 (45%)
As of early Tuesday, St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients, seven of whom were in the ICU and were all on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the 7 ICU patients were completely vaccinated, 5 were under the age of 60, and 27 of the 30 patients were not fully vaccinated.
The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.
The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it Find the test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Monthly data updates for the Health Care Workbench dashboard are now available
In the December update, Health Care Workforce (HCW) COVID-19 Vaccine Intake Dashboard Contains data up to December 7th. The overall vaccination rate is 84%.
Important note: The Health Care Workforce COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake dashboard does not represent the population of health care workers in need of vaccination under the mandate released on August 10.
Whether a healthcare professional is eligible for vaccination depends on the license committee and type, based on various circumstances and factors. OHA does not have specific data on the percentage of health care workers eligible for mandates.
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Tuesday that 20,015 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Monday. 13. Of the total, 1,396 were the first dose, 1,479 were the second dose, and 6,925 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 10,137 were administered the day before and were registered in the vaccine registry on Monday.
The 7-day moving average is currently 21,820 times per day.
Oregon is currently receiving 3,649,823 doses of Pfizer Community, 131,823 doses of Pfizer children, 2,383,637 doses of Modana, and 250,433 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Tuesday, 2,998,751 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,727,848 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Tuesday.
Cases and deaths
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (4), Benton (11), Craccamus (64), Kratsop (7), Colombia (8), Couse (46), Crook (17). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (5), Deshutes (46), Douglas (39), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (18), Lane ( 54), Lincoln (5), Lynn (50), Marur (4), Marion (102), Morrow (1), Multnomah (85), Pork (33), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (22), Union ( 28), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (83), Wheeler (8), Yamhill (40).
Note: Additional information on cases and deaths to follow in updated news releases..
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
