408 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Mississippi, 9 deaths





Jackson, Mississippi (WLOX)-The Mississippi Department of Health reported 408 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths in the state on Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3 pm Sunday to 3 pm Monday. In the bottom six counties, 44 new cases were reported in Pearl River County (23), Harrison County (12), Jackson County (6), George County (2), Hancock County (1), and Stone County. (0). One new death between November 7th and December 9th was identified by the Harrison County Death Certificate Report. As of 3:00 pm on December 13, Mississippi reported a total of 520,259 cases and 10,340 deaths. county Number of confirmed cases Number of deaths Number of LTC cases Number of caregiver deaths George 5124 80 73 9 Hankook 7870 132 132 72 15 Harrison 35,187 561 535 79 79 Jackson 25,017 392 285 41 41 Pearl River 9796 244 210 210 42 Stones 3671 66 66 88 14 .. (MSDH) As of December 13, 235 people were confirmed infected and hospitalized in Mississippi. Of them, 63 were in the ICU and 30 were on ventilator. According to MSDH, the majority of hospitalized patients are not vaccinated. .. (MSDH) Most cases are adults aged 25 to 39 years. Warning to MSDH.. However, the majority of people who die of COVID-19 are over 65 years old. .. (MSDH) .. (MSDH) COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available free of charge to people of Mississippian culture from MSDH sites in the state and from local pharmacies and health care providers.Overall, 47% of Mississippi Health Departments Of the inhabitants of the state As of November 24th, it has been fully vaccinated. To see the latest vaccination report from MSDH click here. Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where you can book. .. (MSDH) .. (MSDH) Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call one of the following hotlines to complete the pre-screening. Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000

MS Health Department Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453. To determine the number of people estimated to have recovered from the virus, state health officials say patients must meet one of two criteria. Patients who are not hospitalized are considered recovered if they do not test positive for the virus after 14 days. Patients who have been hospitalized or whose hospitalization is unknown are estimated to have recovered more than 21 days after the positive test result. See the full: “Fear, Facts” Future: WLOX Town Hall “ Copyright 2021 WLOX.. all rights reserved.

