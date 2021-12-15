How to Safely Plan Holiday Gatherings During Omicron Waves

Prior to the onset of Omicron, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published guidelines for a safe and healthy holiday season in October.

As the holidays approach, researchers say less is known about Omicron.

Experts say that following safety tips and precautions can reduce the spread of variants.

Experts say that being outdoors for dinner during the holidays may help reduce infections. As the holiday season gets into full swing, a new COVID-19 Omicron variant can knock on the door and disrupt many people’s plans. The variant was discovered at the end of November, and researchers say they are still studying Omicron to better understand its infectivity and the effect of the vaccine on virus neutralization. World Health Organization (WHO) .. According to experts, the Omicron variant seems to spread much faster than other COVID variants. It is unclear if it will lead to less severe symptoms than other variants. Despite the rise of new variants, experts say it is still possible to celebrate the holidays. However, they emphasize that it is best to take safety precautions to protect the health of all while enjoying the holiday tradition.

At Omicron, it is best to take additional steps to keep the get-together safe. “Given the ongoing high rates of COVID infections and the surge in post-Thanksgiving infections, it’s best to limit the size of the rally to closer family members,” he said. Dr. Karl Fichtenbaum, Professor of Clinical Medicine and Infectious Disease Specialist, University of Cincinnati School of Medicine. “Whether this is Delta or Omicron, if people get together to eat, there will be more communication. In many parts of the country, outdoors is desirable, but not feasible.” If you live in a cold climate and aren’t excited about sub-zero outdoor gatherings, Dr. Janice JohnstonRedirect Health’s Chief Medical Director and Co-Founder, a family medicine specialist in Glendale, Arizona, encourages a small number of people to hold indoor meetings to maintain social and physical distance. But Johnston said that if people weren’t vaccinated, they might want to bundle them up and stay outdoors. “If eating a holiday supper is an option, especially if you have a family member who is at risk or has not been vaccinated, we recommend that you consider it,” she added. rice field. according to Dr. Larry Blosser, A family medicine doctor and COVID-19 adviser to the Ohio Department of Health, said the indoor environment could be safe “with precautions”. “If possible, consider opening windows. Make sure that everyone who participates is free of COVID symptoms and exposure to COVID-positive individuals. To reduce potential exposure. Consider asking everyone to do the test at home on the day of the meal and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, “he said. “It is the most important tool we must do to reduce exposure risk and spread.”

In line with the safety guidelines set by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Millions of Americans who meet with family and friends on this holiday need to have a test kit at home as a risk mitigation measure. Safety measures are closely related to masking, vaccination and social distance. And it’s not a substitute for any of the three. But, as important as a home test kit, can you detect Omicron variants? “Yes, they do. The COVID test kit at home doesn’t tell you the variants you have, but it detects all the major forms of COVID.” Dr. Kate Turenko, Physician, medical system expert, CEO of Corvus Health in Alexandria, Virginia. “Remember: Home tests are less accurate than PCR tests and are more likely to give false positives and false negatives.” After having a test at home, he may want to ask for a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, Tulenko said. “If the home test gives a positive result, you need to have a PCR test to confirm. If the home test gives a negative result but is symptomatic or has significant exposure. , We need to consider PCR testing, “explained Tulenko.

Here are some tips for a safe vacation: CDC : Get vaccinated ..

Choose an outdoor gathering over an indoor one (outdoors are safer).

Wear a mask if you are not completely vaccinated or if you come into contact with others who have not been vaccinated.

If you have or are in close contact with someone who has COVID symptoms, take the test.

Do not host or attend a rally if you feel sick or have COVID symptoms.