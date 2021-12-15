Can the definition of “complete vaccination” change?





Elmira, NY (WETM) — December 2020 was the beginning of a surge in COVID-19 cases across the United States prior to the deployment of the vaccine. A year later, it became possible to administer additional vaccines such as booster shots. Will the definition of fully vaccinated change? “I think the definition may change, but the current US recommendation is that everyone should receive a third dose,” said Dr. John Moore, a professor at Weill Cornell Medicine. I did. I have been vaccinated with COVID vaccine for one year. How are we doing?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its definition. Even if two weeks have passed since the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson, the agency defines someone as fully vaccinated. At the same time, the CDC encourages all adults to take booster shots once they qualify. Although considered “fully vaccinated” without a booster shot, the mixed message that a booster shot still needs to be taken is certainly confusing. To complicate matters, children are not yet eligible for booster shots, so changing the CDC’s definition of “complete vaccination” requires setting individual criteria for children under the age of 18. I have. Do I need a booster shot even if I just had a COVID?

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, left the door open to change the definition of complete vaccination as needed. “We keep following the data, because when we’re pushing people, we’re following them,” Fauci said. Interview with ABC.. “Check the durability of that protection. As always, follow the data to guide policies and guide recommendations to the data.” On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hokul announced Southern Tier as 85.21 cases per 100,000, the highest case rate in New York State. Hospitalizations in the area reached 193, with 516 inhabitants in the Finger Lakes area, much higher. Governor Hokuru defends Maskman Date in New York: “This is a holiday surge.”

“Vaccination rates are much higher in other parts of the state, and it’s definitely proven to be really the strongest in the fight against COVID-19,” continued Dr. Justin Nistico, an infectious disease expert at Arnot Health. I did. As Omicron variants spread to New York, the Delta continues to grow exponentially. Viruses mutate to survive and change their genetic makeup. Experts say that if the spread doesn’t stop, more versions of COVID may pop up. “Dr. Fauci has always said that viruses can only be mutated by replicating. We need to stop the chain of infections,” added Sarah Mattison, Deputy Director of Chemung County Public Health.

