Health officials expect more cases of Omicron mutants

Portland, Oregon — The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now Oregon, But the public health authorities VaccinationEspecially for those who have taken booster shots, there is little need to worry. “We shared that it wasn’t whether the Oregon variant of COVID-19 was detected in Oregon, but someday,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “We recognize that this news is horrifying to many.” Sidelinger said the first three cases occurred in Multnomah and Washington counties. Individuals are in their 20s and 30s. Recently, two people have traveled abroad. All three are fully vaccinated. “I saw cases confirmed in California and Washington and thought it was only a matter of time,” said Dr. Jennifer Weins. Vines, chief health officer in the Tri-County area, said he was not so surprised by the emergence of Omicron variants in fully vaccinated people. She said the vaccine cannot prevent the virus from getting into your nose or throat. “Vaccines do what we want — prevent severe illness,” said Dr. Vines. “Very serious illness, hospitalization, death from infection.” Related: List: Where are Omicron cases confirmed in the United States? The first three Omicron cases in Oregon were detected by genomic sequencing on OHSU. Dr. Donna Hansel, OHSU’s Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, believes that more positive cases are imminent. “I think we’re expecting more,” said Dr. Hansel. “The virus doubling time seems to be 2-3 days, so we expect the number of positive cases to increase exponentially.” Experts say that new variants will be vaccinated and boosted, masks will be worn, and social distance will become increasingly important. In addition, those traveling abroad are required to be inspected 3-5 days after returning to Japan. “All these steps help us protect us as individuals, families, loved ones, and our wider community as we return home,” said Sidelinger. Related: What happened to contact tracing?Let’s see what Oregon and Washington are doing right now

