Increased cases of influenza in Mississippi





Jackson, Mississippi (WLBT)-Influenza cases are beginning to increase in Mississippi. And the doctor warns you shouldn’t wait until you’re shot later. The reason you shouldn’t wait to get a flu shot is because of the concept we’re all familiar with thanks to COVID. It takes about 2 weeks to boost immunity. And usually, here in Mississippi, cases peak between January and March. Pediatrician Dr. Catherine Philippi said he believes that some of the patients had a false sense of security because of the low flu status last year. Phillippi, a pediatrician at TrustCare Kids, said: “And now we are loosening our recommendations, and people are starting to get together more without wearing masks, so we will get the usual infectious diseases.” Influenza is one of them, and she is already aware of a more positive test in the clinic. However, many of the signs of those stories were not seen in those young patients. “Before, I was walking in the room and I could tell if someone had the flu, but they didn’t tell me the symptoms because they seemed really sick.” Said Philippi. “But I’m surprised by those who look relatively good this month, so I’m not sure if people just come in early because I’m scared of COVID, or maybe our immune system. Just I don’t know, I don’t know what the answer is, but it really makes it harder to be a practitioner. “ The bottom line is that it’s better to be safe than to regret. “In fact, we know that influenza A is by far the predominant type so far, and influenza A tends to be a bit more severe than influenza B on average.” Dr. Steve Threllkeld, Baptist Memorial Healthcare Medical Director for Infectious Diseases, said. “And that seems to be more than 95% of the cases we’ve seen in the United States so far. They can shift. Early on, mostly with A flu, later in the season. B You may get the flu. “ At first Death from childhood flu In the state, doctors say it emphasizes risk. “Therefore, influenza vaccines are always important and people tend to forget them,” Slerkeld added. “And, unfortunately, it’s just hidden behind COVID-19, so I think it’s a little more forgotten. But this year and next year will be a very important time to get the flu vaccine. “ Like the COVID vaccine, influenza vaccination does not guarantee that you will not get the flu, but it has been shown to reduce severe symptoms. Copyright 2021WLBT. all rights reserved.

