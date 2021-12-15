A case of fresh avian influenza reported in Kottayam, Kerala.Latest News India





In Kerala, more cases of bird flu have now been recorded in the Kottayam area. Three cases were reported in the Panchayat in the districts of Vechur, Aymanam and Kallara. Samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, where bird flu was found to be present. Local governments said the selection of ducks and other birds would begin on Wednesday to contain the spread of the virus. They added that 25,000 birds would be disposed of. This is a new confirmation of bird flu in southern states where ducks and other domesticated birds have died over the past few weeks. The state government issued a warning in the Arapusa district last week after the state’s Livestock Bureau confirmed bird flu (H5N1) in some samples. A total of 12,000 ducks were disposed of on Friday in ward number 10 of Takajigram Panchayat. This decision was made after collectors in the Arapusa district chaired the emergency meeting and decided to step up actions to prevent the spread of bird flu elsewhere. A total of 140 samples were sent to the test and 26 samples tested positive for bird flu. Farmers blessed with many backwaters and bodies of water have large-scale breeding of ducks in Alecky, resulting in regular outbreaks of bird flu. Birds from other countries are reportedly carriers of the virus. In Arapza and the neighboring Kottayam, duck breeding is an important business, and there is generally a high demand for waterfowl eggs and meat, which are generally more expensive than poultry. The district administration also banned the use and sale of ducks, chickens, quails, poultry eggs, meat and manure in the affected areas. This limitation applies to the Champakulam, Nedumudi, Muttar, Viyapuram, Karuvatta, Thrikkunnapuzha, Thakazhi, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha South, Ambalapuzha North, Edathva panchayats, and Harippad Municipality areas. Local police were instructed to support these activities and monitor the area. The animal welfare department ensures the service of a quick response team and burys birds. Bird flu, also known as bird flu, is a variety of influenza caused by airborne viruses in birds. Experts say it can spread to humans in rare situations and, if it happens, can cause human-to-human transmission.

