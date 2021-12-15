Pfizer’s Covid Pill works well and the company confirms in a final analysis

Pfizer Announced on Tuesday The Covid pill has been shown to stop serious illness in critical clinical trials, indicating that it is likely to be effective against highly mutated Omicron variants of the virus. The results underscore the treatment promises that health authorities and physicians are expecting to ease the burden on hospitals as the United States prepares for the rise of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

If the Food and Drug Administration approves the drug (which can occur within a few days), the patient may start taking the drug by the end of the year. Although supply is initially limited, public health experts hope that pills, regardless of variety, may reduce the worst consequences of the disease.

Pfizer said the antiviral drug was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death by 88% when given to unvaccinated people at high risk of severe Covid within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. I did.The company also said that laboratory experiments have shown that the drug attacks major proteins. Omicron variant, This is skyrocketing in South Africa and Europe and is expected to dominate US cases in the coming weeks.

“This is very surprising and can potentially revolutionize,” said Sara Cherry, a virologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study. “If we can keep people away from the hospital, it will have a big impact on medical care.”