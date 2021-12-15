Omicron’s sequence in Florida misses the big picture





It may seem inconsistent to be able to detect the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a wastewater test without finding a confirmed case in the county, but experts say it is not always true. Alan Harris, emergency manager at Seminole County, has sequenced far fewer cases of the virus in states like Florida than are needed to properly represent the Omicron epidemic. Said. What you need to know Experts said the level of genomic sequencing made in Florida does not provide a complete assessment of how fast the COVID-19 mutant spreads.

People who spoke with Spectrum News 13 said there are likely to be more Omicron cases in Central Florida than were detected in the wastewater test.

A new form of monoclonal antibody therapy is heading to Florida, which could be as early as this week “If we have 100 new positive cases in Seminole County, we could do about 4 or 5 sequences,” Harris said. “That is, based on 4 or 5, I’m assuming it’s a 100 representation. That’s not a really good assumption.” Harris described the process of finding new variants during the very early stages of widespread use in Central Florida as “luck of a draw.” He said more samples would be needed over time to fully understand whether Omicron would overtake Delta as the state’s major subspecies. Spectrum News 13 has contacted several county health department officials, stating that the Florida-controlled laboratory is responsible for all genomic sequencing. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), said the state operates three laboratories and the Epidemiology Department monitors a variant of SARS-Cov-2 (COVID-19). Stated. He said 70% of eligible Floridans were vaccinated as of December 9. As of December 14thThe CDC has determined that the county in Central Florida is at the next level of infection: Low – Not applicable

Medium-Breverd, Marion, Samter

Substantial – Flagler, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volcia

High – N / A The CDC recommends that “unvaccinated people, regardless of infection level, should continue to take precautions, such as wearing masks in public indoors.” Harris pointed out that Florida has outlawed mask and vaccine obligations, putting their hands together and putting more pressure on groups and organizations to encourage voluntary vaccination. “Public education is a message,” he said. He added that getting vaccines and boosters is the most effective tool to protect individuals and those around them from illness. Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, a hospital epidemiologist at the University of Florida, reflected that sentiment. He said it is important to know which mutants predominate in the medical community when it comes to treating people who are positive for COVID-19. “The monoclonal antibody used for Delta does not seem to work well for Omicron, so we need to use a different type of monoclonal antibody,” says Cherabuddi. “The US government has already purchased a sufficient amount of new monoclonal antibodies. It has been several months since it was approved. “It has already shipped to Florida and will be available in the next few days this week.” As long as Omicron variants can increase significantly in Central Florida, Cherabuddi said it is likely to occur in mid-January after the holidays. He said that Omicron may not take over completely, and there may be more combinations of both Delta and Omicron.

