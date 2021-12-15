Booster jabs are so important – why are clinically vulnerable people so difficult to access booster jabs? | Francis Ryan

Mef Boris Johnson is a betting man and he boosts it all.Omicron variants spread throughout Britain, early on data show Johnson has announced a speedup of the booster program, saying that three jabs are needed for protection. All persons over the age of 18 are eligible from Monday. We will deploy a 1m booster jab a day through the GP and the army.

It’s a bold and necessary move, but it would be naive to suggest that it’s easy. Most of the jabs given since the booster rollout began in September 699,192 one day. The NHS website for booking booster jabs says “Technical problemImmediately after Johnson’s aired speech, before IT glitch..Already there account Percentage of people who have had difficulty accessing boosters for the past month due to vaccine shortages, and patients who have reached their limits, such as those in rural areas, are large intensive vaccines miles away from their homes. I can’t go to the center.

Most worrisome Many clinically vulnerable people are missing boosters. Take people who cannot leave the house and go to the vaccine center due to their health or age. Almost two-thirds of people staying home have not yet received boosters after many already stretched GPs have opted out of offering top-up jabs.It translates as about 300,000 Of the most clinically vulnerable people in countries that have not yet received additional protection.

In March, I report How some people trapped in the house missed With the first and second vaccines, and a highly predictable tragedy, it’s happening again. I talked to a family of an 81 year old female this week. She missed Covid Jab last year because she couldn’t leave the house and the GP was “not trapped in the house by the system.” After developing a pressure ulcer, she was admitted to the hospital, where she caught Covid. Unvaccinated, she died soon. “By taking safety measures, we had to have a funeral without awakening, and everything was horrifying,” her granddaughter told me. “My grandfather sat there and cried,” I just want to kiss her goodbye. “

Elsewhere, immunocompromised patients Report After being confused about who is eligible for the third dose and subsequent booster jabs, they are now missing out on additional vaccines. Some patients have stated that the third dose was rejected because it was mistakenly recorded in medical records as a booster jab. A woman with lupus who had to take multiple medications to suppress the immune system told me this week she needed a booster, but because the system didn’t record the third dose correctly. The family doctor cannot give it to her. “My GP is great-if she can find a way to give it to me, she will-but the system doesn’t allow it.”

Or consider a vulnerable baby who has not even been vaccinated for the first time.Leading scientists of the week Called The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunity (JCVI) is said to be currently underway to tackle new varieties and immunize infants to keep schools open. review Data on Covid jabs for children over 5 as an “urgent problem”. But, surprisingly, nothing is said about the need for special protection for children with disabilities. Unlike other countries such as the United States where the vaccine has already been vaccinated roll out Vaccines for children under the age of 12 have not yet been approved in the UK for children up to the age of 5 without underlying disease, even if the child is very vulnerable.

This week I spoke with the mother of an 11 year old girl with complex physical and learning disabilities. Her daughter can’t be socially distanced-she needs daily care and she doesn’t understand how-but because she’s 11 years old instead of 12 years old It is off the vaccine eligibility list. “Covid is circulating in her and her siblings’ schools, which is scary. The fact that students are exempt from self-quarantine if they have positive contact is especially worrisome. Your hurt Easy children may spend the whole day in class with someone whose parents have Covid, and because of their age they are not even vaccinated. “The The Charity contacts have contacted me with some families who want to initiate legal action regarding the continued lack of access to vaccines for clinically very vulnerable children. say. “They feel completely ignored and returned to the queue again after every story of the booster drive.”

In the light of the claims of 10 Downing Street officials, there are natural concerns about how a loss of public confidence will affect booster drives, but it’s enough to say whether the drive itself is fit for purpose. Attention may not have been paid. It was ironic to deploy the vaccine that the people most in need of protection from the coronavirus are often the ones who find it most difficult to access. Running an urgent mass Christmas booster program may be the biggest challenge of a pandemic to date, but clinically vulnerable adults and children are not allowed to go through the cracks. Life depends on the rewarding of Johnson’s bets.