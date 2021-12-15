According to medical experts, the Omicron variant is “ready to pivot” domestic vacation plans amid the rapid spread.

According to medical experts studying COVID-19, a rapidly prevailing variant of the Omicron coronavirus is ready for Canadians to “pivot” their domestic travel plans during this holiday season. It means that.

“If [you] “You can avoid traveling and avoid it. We really need to seriously reduce contact,” said Dr. Peter Juni, Head of COVID-19 Science Advisory Table in Ontario. ..

And to those who have already purchased domestic travel planes and train tickets, he said one question: “Can you still cancel?”

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Director, said the number of cases of the Omicron variant could “expand” rapidly in the coming days and is becoming the predominant coronavirus strain in Canada. increase.

It is highly contagious and is thought to be able to infect vaccinated people, but early reports indicate that the risk of hospitalization may not be as serious.

Juni said that even people who have been vaccinated twice may be at risk of getting infected or infected within the range of planes and trains.

David Naylor, Co-Chair of the COVID-19 Immunity Task Force, said that those who decide to travel in the coming weeks will pay more attention to avoid being in a cramped place and look for alternatives to transportation. I suggested that.

“I fully understand that many Canadians want to travel in the next three weeks for all sorts of personal reasons,” Naylor said in an email to CBC News. “It would be much better if we could avoid traveling or get to where we wanted to go by private car with a limited number of reliable passengers.”

Avoid traveling

Naylor said Canadian regulations require full vaccination of anyone over the age of 12 on a plane, train, or ship. He also said that air filtration on airplanes is generally efficient and that in-flight infections of COVID-19 are rare so far.

“In the case of Omicron, that might change, and I think train rides are now dangerous,” he said. “Repeat, mask carefully to limit the amount of time you can remove the mask in flight or on the train.”

Naylor also recommended limiting holiday gatherings to family members and trusted friends who received two or three COVID-19 vaccines.

“We don’t intend to put a specific limit on the number in such situations, but the larger the rally, the greater the risk that Omicron or Delta will collapse the party,” he said.

According to experts, Canadians need to make sure they wear high quality masks when traveling by plane or train. (CBC)

Dr. Jeff Kwon, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, said that vaccination status is important and that anyone traveling by plane or train should ideally be vaccinated three or at least two times. Need to be vaccinated. However, he said travelers can also be safer by wearing a high quality N95 or KF94 mask.

“The risk cannot be completely eliminated,” he said. “That is, the only way to eliminate risk is to go nowhere, but you can try to make things as safe as possible.”

Dr. Linora Saksinger, an infectious disease expert and associate professor at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, wonders where Canadians are traveling, especially if they’re heading to areas with high numbers of Omicrons. Then he said he needed to decide how best it was. To minimize their risk.

Minimize risk

“It helps if vaccinated to the absolute highest level that can be vaccinated under current guidelines,” she said.

However, if a Canadian has a family member at high risk due to a medical condition, “especially the situation, timing, location, timing, air exchange, and masking of the situation should actually be checked.”

Rapid testing can also play a role in travel planning, but she said it should only be used as an additional layer of protection. This should be considered a “red light test”. That is, no individual who tests positive should be in contact with anyone. And those who test negative need to be just as careful if they haven’t been tested, she said.

Like Naylor, Saksinger said planes are generally equipped with a good ventilation filtration system, and at the current level of Omicron in Canada, “domestic flights are probably reasonable.”

She advised air travelers to wear a fit medical mask or N95 mask, saying that fit “makes a big difference.”

“Get ready to pivot”

Still, Saxinger warned that as things evolve and more information is provided, people may need to be “ready to pivot” their travel plans.

For example, if Canadians are planning a trip to a place with an “explosive Omicron outbreak” and some people in the group are at higher risk, they “it’s really rapid. You may want to rethink it just because it’s changing to. “

“I’m still planning to travel to meet my family, but I’m also mentally prepared to cancel it,” Saksinger said.

For family gatherings, Saksinger suggested less than 10 per household, advised to eat family pods separately, and said that masks should be left on when everyone gathers.

“There are many different ways you can try to reduce the potential risk,” she said. “Think about the airspace, mask when you’re not eating, think about ventilation, do hand hygiene, and even distance …

“It’s still worth it.”