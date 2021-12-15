One year has passed since the first COVID vaccine was given in Chicago, Illinois – NBC Chicago

Note: NBC Chicago will host a live feed of the Chicago Health Department press conference starting at 11:30 am. Watch live on the player above.

Wednesday marks the year since the first Chicago and Illinois received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

It was a scene that many people vividly remember.

In Chicago, five healthcare workers sat in a room at Loretto Hospital and received the long-awaited vaccine in the midst of a pandemic surge just before Christmas holidays. In Peoria, healthcare workers received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as frontline workers became the central stage for vaccine deployment.

Images of trucks loaded with COVID-19 vaccine freezer packs flooded TV screens when doses were distributed to hospitals across the country.

“I remember being fortunate to be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state a year ago, and thank and thank you for all the work devoted to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. “We have,” OSF Healthcare St. Francis Emergency Services Medical Director Dr. Victor Chan said in a statement. “Last year was challenging for everyone, and it’s still the first anniversary of the vaccine’s availability, but it still reminds us that we can’t be vigilant.”

Since December 15, 2020, Chicago has given residents nearly four million doses of vaccine, and so far, just under 70% of residents have been vaccinated at least once. Throughout the state, 71% of residents have been vaccinated at least once, 63% have been fully vaccinated, and more than 30% have been boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, about 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, accounting for just over 60% of the population. This is far from what scientists say is necessary to control the virus.

Vaccine eligibility has changed significantly since the first dose was started last year and is now extended to children up to 5 years of age, including boosters up to 16 years of age.

“We’ve come a long way since the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was given today a year ago, and we must continue to fight this pandemic,” said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of public health in Illinois. Said in. “Since its first day, one COVID-19 vaccine has been fully approved, the age at which it can be vaccinated has been extended to all people over the age of 5, and boost immunization has been given to all people over the age of 16. Those who are hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to take a look at the history of the success of these safe and effective vaccines. “

But while some things are changing, the pandemic is still intensifying.

Chicago and Illinois are fighting yet another rise in the incident and the emergence of new variants, but authorities are continuing their efforts to vaccinate or now boost residents.

Cases and hospitalizations are increasing again across the Midwest and the United States due to the surge caused by the highly contagious delta mutations that arrived in early 2021 and are now responsible for virtually all infectious diseases. .. Scientists don’t know how dangerous it is, but Omicron variants are now building a foothold in the country.

“We are putting a heavy burden on COVID patients in hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin,” said Dr. Robert Citronberg, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Prevention at Advocate Aurora Health.

Vaccine Anniversary comes as soon as a tragic milestone is achieved in the United States

When the vaccine was first deployed, the country’s death toll was about 300,000. It reached 600,000 in mid-June and 700,000 on October 1. Then on Tuesday, COVID-19 killed more than 800,000 people in the United States.

Dr. Chris Baylor, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said: “And that’s because they aren’t immunized. And you know it, God, it’s a terrible tragedy.”

With rising indicators, officials say the same vaccine, launched a year ago, could soon be the key to conducting certain activities in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said this week that city officials are considering various strategies and potential mitigations to curb the spread of the virus, and Chicago Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwadi identified earlier this month. The location of the activity and evidence of vaccination against the general public may be on the horizon.

“May we start requesting vaccination certification for more activities and public spaces? Yes, it may.” Arwadi said.. “I’m certainly more interested in it than having to perform some of the major shutdowns.”

Wrightfoot told the media on Monday that the city has not “launched a specific strategy” to slow the spread of the virus, but that various options are being considered.

Lightfoot and other civil servants have expressed concern about the increasing number of new cases in both Illinois and Illinois. Rightfoot says the city reported about 1,000 new cases of COVID on Monday alone, prompting discussions on potential mitigation strategies.

City sports facilities, including the United Center, set vaccine or negative test requirements for ticket holders, but the idea is also pervasive in several other businesses such as restaurants and concert spaces.

Chicago Vaccine Anniversary on Wednesday at a press conference with top public health officials, including Dr. Allison Arwadi, Commissioner of the Chicago Public Health Service, who aims to continue her push to encourage vaccination. Will be celebrated.

“Part of the city is lagging behind and working on some demographics,” he said at Facebook Live on Tuesday. “Since Thanksgiving, unvaccinated Chicago people have tripled their infection. It’s possible. “

The anniversary event will be held at 11:30 am at the Greater Lawn Immunizations Clinic at 4150 W. 55th St.