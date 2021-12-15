Omicron is likely to be the biggest threat to the Covid pandemic so far, the UK Health Director said | Coronavirus

The head of the UK Health and Security Agency has called the Omicron variant “probably the most serious threat” since the pandemic began, and expects MPs to grow “amazingly” in the coming days. I told you.

Dr. Jenny Harries told the Commons Transport Selection Committee Wednesday that it was still too early to determine the potential risks of the new Covid variant, warning the virus to be “growing faster.” ..

Her harsh warning came after Dr. Susan Hopkins, the government’s senior public health adviser, told the MP on Tuesday that a British Omicron infection could reach. 1m a day by the end of the month..

“This is probably the most serious threat since the pandemic began, and I’m convinced that, for example, the numbers we see in the data over the next few days will be very staggering compared to previous growth rates. It was seen in the case of previous variants, “Harry’s said.