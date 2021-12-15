What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, December 15th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

A variant of the Omicron coronavirus has become established in Ontario.

A third vaccine dose update is scheduled for 2:00 pm Eastern Standard Time According to medical officers, more state-wide changes are needed, rather than the current regional approach.

In a memo to the city council on Wednesday, medical officer Dr. Bella Etches relocated employees to help the Ottawa Public Health Service rapidly expand its vaccination capacity and to qualified people. He said he was reaching out.

Also for Omicron, the federal government announces Today’s newly expanded overseas travel measures..

Ottawa Day Care Providers Say Childcare The pandemic-amplified staff shortage forced her to save time. Cut the size of the cohort.

How many cases do you have?

As of Tuesday, In Ottawa, 33,088 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed...

There were 802 known active cases, 31,668 cases were considered resolved, and 618 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 63,500 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which approximately 59,800 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 241 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,200 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 15 people have been reported dead between the north and the south.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 52 cases and 1 death. Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 44 cases and 1 death. Pik wà kana gàn There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is a signal State strategy is changing Due to the speed at which varieties of Omicron spread. Long-term care rules are gradually changing over the next week.

At this point, There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, Also for outdoor events.. The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.this Not needed for younger children..

People can use paper documents, PDF files, or QR code..These documents QR code required As of January 4, there must be one medical exemption by January 10.

Senator Ottawa’s captain, Brady Tokatuk, will skate with past fans in Ottawa on December 11, 2021. Current rules allow Sens to fill the Canadian Tire Center on the basis of proof of vaccination rules. (Justin Tan / Canadian Press)

Health officials say people Need to recommit to fundamentals Get vaccinated, test staying at home when sick, and limit social contact.

Local governments can change the rules — for example Renfrew County Did it for quarantine, the Belleville area School symptoms And Kingston area Indoor meetings, restaurants, isolation, School symptoms When business..

Health unit Belleville, Kingston, Leeds, Glenville, Lanark area Asking residents to avoid direct gatherings Akwesasne Council..

Ottawa warns residents that increasing incidents are affecting their capabilities To contact the trace..City test task force It also warns that the resource is being expanded...

See | Q & A about the worst-case Omicron scenario:

COVID-19: What is Omicron’s worst scenario? Dr. Susie Hota, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Peter Juni, science director at the COVID-19 Science Advisory Table in Ontario, are increasing the number of cases of Omicron, including what people need to understand and the worst possible scenarios. Discuss the waves. 7:16

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people inside and outside the house — increase to 50 people when playing sports.Restrictions on indoor meetings Up to 20 people next Thursday, December 23rd..

There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. It does not apply to younger children. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets That Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Protesters wearing masks gather to help Fatemé Anvari, who was removed from the primary school teaching profession because he wore a hijab. The protest took place outside school on Tuesday. (Alexandre Behne / CBC)

When and how long to self-isolate Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Scientists are working to find out more about how easy it is Omicron coronavirus mutant Spread, its severity, and Vaccine performance On the other hand.

See | Vaccine Protection Levels for the Elderly:

Elderly people in Canada are still at risk after multiple doses of the COVID-19 vaccine The caregiver was one of the first Canadians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but is still at risk after the second and third vaccinations, and some are new due to the Omicron variant. Faced with restrictions. 2:01

Travel

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

U.S. demands Everyone who crosses land, air, or water borders to be fully vaccinated..The person flying there Proof of negative COVID test is required within 1 day from the date of departure..

Canadian citizens and permanent residents No more test proof When returning from a trip to the United States within 72 hours.

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved Enter Canada.

Air travelers from all countries except the United States due to a variant of Omicron Must be COVID-19 tested upon arrival and quarantined until results are available..

There is Further travel restrictions From many African countries for Omicron And more travel rules are expected to be announced today..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada Some age restrictions..

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Both local states generally recommend administration to children ages 5 to 11 at least 8 week intervals. With limited exceptions such as immunodeficiency in Quebec..

See | Latest data on Pfizer’s protection against Omicron:

Pfizer vaccine is less effective against Omicron, new data show New data collected in South Africa suggest that Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is less effective in preventing infections caused by the Omicron variant, but this shot helps prevent viral hospitalization. It will help. 2:02

Next to Ontario Third shot extension January 4th will be available to all adults. Quebec I am planning to lower my age in January.

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 3.9 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Man Born before 2016 can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information. Many people are in a hurry to offer a children’s clinic and dosing. The campaign is Bridging the gap between vaccine coverage and coverage Expansion of eligibility..

Wednesday, December 15th COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic for ALEXANDRIA and CASSELMAN. A limited number of walk-ins are accepted. https://t.co/FQaSOG0er2 pic.twitter.com / fL0FWM5Peh & Mdash;@EOHU_tweet

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

West Quebec

People over 5 years old can make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

There is a clinic for children at school, where children need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can select checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria..Confirm Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Select a pharmacy Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

Quick takeaway tests are available in several locations, including: Family doctor’s office in the Kingston area, With a pharmacy Some childcare environments at high risk..student Get a pack of test kits For a holiday break.

A positive rapid test triggers follow-up.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in all Quebec Day care, Kindergarten and elementary school And now Through a pharmacy for the general public..

See | Nationwide Rapid inspection Photo:

Access to rapid COVID-19 tests varies by state Alberta and Quebec will soon open to the public a rapid COVID-19 test. This is what some states and countries have done over the months. However, in Ontario, testing is still expensive, despite the call for easier access. 1:58

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn Call 613-625-2259 ext. 225 for 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including the third dose), or on mail..

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.