CDC Guidelines for Exposure, Vaccine Launch Anniversary – NBC Chicago

Wednesday has been a year since the first coronavirus vaccinations in Illinois and Chicago, but there have been many changes since then.

With the number of cases of COVID increasing again in both Chicago and Illinois, many are wondering what they need to do before their vacation and whether they are exposed.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois today:

Suburban Cook County announces first confirmed case of Omicron variant

The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the suburbs of Cook County was reported, health officials announced Wednesday.

The Cook County Public Health Service announced that the variant was identified in the incident on Tuesday, but did not specify in which suburbs the variant was found. Authorities will hold a press conference to deal with the case on Wednesday at 10:30 am.

The first known case of Omicron in the suburbs of Cook County was reported in asymptomatic individuals who received at least two coronavirus vaccines, officials said.

Additional cases could be identified as soon as “there are other cases where the genotype of Omicron is currently identified,” the agency said.

read more here..

One year has passed since the first COVID vaccine was given in Chicago, Illinois

Wednesday marks the year since the first Chicago and Illinois received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

It was a scene that many people vividly remember.

In Chicago, five healthcare workers sat in a room at Loretto Hospital and received the long-awaited vaccine in the midst of a pandemic surge just before Christmas holidays. In Peoria, healthcare workers received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as frontline workers became the central stage for vaccine deployment.

Images of trucks loaded with COVID-19 vaccine freezer packs flooded TV screens when doses were distributed to hospitals across the country.

Let’s see what has changed since vaccination began last year.

Note: NBC Chicago will host a live feed of the Chicago Health Department press conference starting at 11:30 am.Watch live here Or with the player above.

Approximately one month after it was first detected, what is known about the Omicron variant is:

Approximately one month after the Omicron COVID-19 mutant was detected in South Africa, and two weeks after it was first recorded in the United States, scientists and health officials have been working to fight the mutant virus with new information. ..

So what do we know about new variants and their impact on Illinois?

The breakdown of what we know so far is as follows.

CDC Guidelines for COVID Exposure: Timeline, Quarantine, Duration of Infection

What if you or someone you are in close contact with a coronavirus-positive test? How contagious are you, what are the quarantine guidelines, and when can you meet people again?

Take a look at the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention What to do if you believe you are positive or exposed to someone you have.

Proof of vaccine in a restaurant? See what authorities are considering as rising COVID metrics

As COVID indicators continue to rise in Chicago and Illinois, what are authorities considering to slow the spread?

Illinois Governor JB Pritzkar said he already had “some of the toughest mitigations” while the state continued to evaluate its options.

“It’s wearing a mask indoors,” he said during an unrelated event on Tuesday. “That’s the mitigation you need to wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated. Especially if you don’t know who you’re with, stay socially away. People during this holiday season I know they are gathering. Be especially careful. “

However, Pritzker encouraged local governments to implement stricter mitigation measures that seemed appropriate.

read more here..

Accuracy of COVID inspection at home: What you need to know at holiday gatherings

The demand for tests is increasing as many are preparing for holiday gatherings, but for those who are using the test method at home, how accurate they are and you should rely on them. Is it?

There are many home-based options currently available, and Dr. Allison Arwadi, Director of Public Health, Chicago recently advised to use them before holiday gatherings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chicago’s travel advisory climbs 42 states as “the country is skyrocketing again”: CDPH

Two more states were added to Chicago’s travel advisory on Tuesday, adding 42 states to the city’s warning list and making it the District of Columbia for Christmas holidays.

The city’s health department announced that California and Mississippi were all added to the advisory this week, but the states were not removed.

Dr. Allison Arwadi, director of public health at Chicago, said the increase in states came from “the country is skyrocketing again.”

As of Tuesday, travel recommendations include all states or territories except Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands.

read more here..

Chicago is considering a “different strategy” to curb the proliferation of COVID cases, Lightfoot says.

As the number of cases of COVID continues to grow in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says city officials are considering various strategies and potential mitigations to curb the spread of the virus, but the decision is patient. He emphasized that it is done in a systematic way.

Wrightfoot told the media on Monday that the city has not “launched a specific strategy” to slow the spread of the virus, but that various options are being considered.

“We are looking at different strategies to help us cope with this latest surge, but we are always doing it in partnerships and communications with affected individuals and businesses,” she said. “We do not impose anything unilaterally.”

read more here..

Illinois COVID Metrics: Hospitalization increased by almost 40% from early December

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in Illinois have continued to increase rapidly in recent weeks, rising by nearly 40%. From the beginning of December.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Public Health Service, 3,513 patients are currently hospitalized by COVID in Illinois, the highest number since mid-January.

Since December 1, the number of patients admitted to Illinois for COVID-19 has increased by approximately 38.5%, challenging the healthcare system and limiting the number of beds available for other illnesses and emergencies.

The number of patients in need of intensive care units is increasing even more rapidly. According to IDPH data, there are currently 748 COVID patients in the ICU bed around the state, up 48% from the 505 in the ICU on December 1.

Throughout the state, there are currently 375 open ICU beds, which represents only 12% of the total number of beds with ICU staff in the state.

How long do you need to quarantine or quarantine?What you need to know if you have a COVID

With the ever-increasing number of cases of COVID in Illinois, many are wondering what to do if the test results are positive or positive.

How long do you need to quarantine? Who will I report if I take the test at home? When should I call the doctor?

This looks at guidance from officials on what to do if you believe you are positive or exposed to someone you have.

The next two games of the Bulls have been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19

The Chicago Bulls‘The following two games have been postponed due to the occurrence of COVID-19 within the team. NBC Sports Chicago confirmed.

The home match with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday (December 14th) and the road bout with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday (December 16th) will be rescheduled at a later date.

detail here..

This week is your last chance to get your first vaccination at a mass vaccination site in Kane County

The Kanebucks Hub on the outskirts of Batavia will be closed in early January 2022, the County Health Department announced on Friday.

Health officials said the last chance to get vaccinated at a mass vaccination clinic was Wednesday, December 15th, from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Pfizer’s second-dose-only clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, December 29th and Wednesday, January 5th, both for those who received the first vaccination only.

In January, the Kane County Health Department will provide appointment-based vaccinations at the Aurora office at 1240 N. Highland Ave. KaneVax.org For availability.