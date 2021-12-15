Suburban Cook County Announces First Confirmed Case of Omicron Variant – NBC Chicago





The first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in the suburbs of Cook County was reported, health officials announced Wednesday. The Cook County Public Health Service announced that the variant was identified in the incident on Tuesday, but did not specify in which suburbs the variant was found. Authorities will hold a press conference to deal with the case on Wednesday at 10:30 am. The first known case of Omicron in the suburbs of Cook County was reported in asymptomatic individuals who received at least two coronavirus vaccines, officials said. Additional cases could be identified as soon as “there are other cases where the genotype of Omicron is currently identified,” the agency said. Still, county officials say the number of delta cases increased significantly in the days and weeks before Omicron’s arrival. “As expected, Omicron has arrived in the suburbs of Cook County. All possible precautions must be taken to prevent the rapid spread of this highly contagious variant,” said the Cook County Public Health Service. Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-leader and senior health care officer, said. Said in a statement. “Vaccination, including booster shots, is essential. The county requires indoor masking of all public spaces and must be continued. Also, unvaccinated residents are required to do so during this period. We recommend that you do not participate in holiday celebrations or social events. “ Health officials in Illinois reported the state’s first case of an Omicron mutant in Chicago last week. This case was reported in a fully vaccinated city resident. The resident was also receiving booster immunization, but was visited by out-of-state travelers. Residents did not need hospitalization, had improved since the onset of symptoms, and were self-quarantined, officials said. “Not surprisingly, this news should remind Chicago citizens of the ongoing threat of COVID-19, especially when families are preparing to meet during their vacation,” said Chicago Public Health Director. Dr. Allison Arwadi said in a statement. “We know how to slow the spread of this virus. Vaccinated, boosted, tested for symptoms or contact with anyone with COVID-19, and tested positive. Keep away from others. Wear a mask indoors, avoid poorly ventilated areas, reduce social distance, and wash your hands. “ Health officials were preparing to detect the mutation in both the city and the state this week. Earlier in the day, Arwady said test results for urban residents known as contacts in cases of out-of-state or foreign Omicron variants are currently pending. “We follow multiple individuals who are known to have been exposed, whether traveling in the United States or abroad. Sharing information in a way that protects privacy. There is a very robust way to do this, but you can do case studies and contact tracing, including across state boundaries. “ So far, this variant has already been detected in nearly 20 states in the United States, and cases have been reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

