Ron Weiser donated $ 30 million to set up a prostate cancer center at the University of Michigan





Ann Arbor, Michigan-A $ 30 million gift from Ronweiser, the reign of the University of Michigan, will fund a Michigan medical program focused on prostate cancer. According to the Michigan Medical Announcement, this gift will not only establish the Ronald Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer, but will also fund the center’s staffing, infrastructure, technology and education programs. Research on illness and its treatment will also be funded. According to the release, this will bring Weiser’s total contribution to UM to $ 150 million. The Weiser Center for Prostate Cancer is classified as the Rogel Cancer Center in the Health System. Dr. Ganesh Parapatu, Chair of the Department of Urology, Michigan Medicine, said: The new center will integrate the three medical disciplines found in Michigan medicine: urology, radiation oncology, and radiology. According to the release, each department will provide a leading representative within the Weiser Center. “We already have a very strong program, but the new center should enable us to take our collaborative clinical care to the next level,” said Theodore S, Chairman of the Department of Radiation Oncology. Dr. Lawrence said. “Being together in one place to provide better care enhances the ability to combine drugs with radiation and surgery.” Weiser himself was diagnosed with pre-adenocarcinoma in 2019, Release said. He thanked the care received from UM staff. “I am grateful for the excellent care at UM that helped me fight the cancer that invaded my body,” Weiser said. “But by experiencing this, I realized that I could do much more to help many other men and their families facing this horrific illness.” UM President Mark Schrissel called the donation a “generous gift” for a “life-saving job,” and Dr. Marshall Lunge of the University of Michigan exemplifies Weiser’s “continuous generosity.” Said that. “(It) our prostate cancer program reaches even more needy people, who receive not only the most evidence-based care, but also the most collaborative, collaborative and compassionate care. It helps to ensure that, “Runge said. Previous Weiser gifts helped establish the University Diabetes Institute, Food Allergy Center, Pediatric Brain Tumor Center, Real Estate Center, Diplomatic Center, Emerging Democracy Center, Europe and Eurasia Center. Read more from Unarbor News: University of Michigan Regent Calls Special Meeting After Ron Weiser’s Controversial Comments Detroit Innovation Center has partnered with Stephen Ross, the Irich family, and the University of Michigan to find a new home A prominent survivor of sexual abuse by doctors at the University of Michigan suffers from thyroid cancer

