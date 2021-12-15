Stay safe even as the number of Omicron cases increases

As the number of cases of Omicron increases, many are naturally worried. From masks and social distance to work and socializing, share tips to keep you safe.

December 15, 2021

Contents of this page

How can I protect myself from Omicron?

Omicron variants appear to be easier to spread than previous variants, so it’s very important to do whatever you can to stop them from spreading.

get Booster vaccine (Or, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, your previous vaccination dose) is the best you can do to protect yourself.

Currently, there is a lot of evidence that wearing a mask reduces the spread of Covid-19. Wearing a mask is primarily about protecting others around you – and if everyone wears a mask, it helps keep us all safe. It is recommended to wear a mask in public indoor spaces or where you are required to wear a mask.

It’s a good idea as much as possible, as social distance helps reduce the spread of Covid-19. In some shops, pubs, restaurants, etc., it can be difficult to keep a social distance. If this bothers you, you can avoid busy times, choose a shop with more space, or shop online if possible. This can be more difficult when the store is busy and the delivery slots are low during the festival season. If you’re worried, maybe you can ask a friend or neighbor to do your shopping for you?

Do I still need to socialize?

Whether you should socialize depends on what you are happy with. To assist in decision making, it is advisable to consider the level of risk from the virus. For example, whether you have been vaccinated with a booster vaccine, your age, and whether you have a health condition such as heart disease. When infected with a virus, it means that you will get a more serious illness). You may also want to consider how important the get-together is to you. You also need to follow the guidance provided for the part of the UK where you live.

There may be things you can do to reduce the risk of social activity. For example, meet outdoors, open windows if you are indoors, go to the venue in a quiet time, wear a mask, and so on. You can also ask the person you meet to have the Immunoflow Covid-19 test early on the day you meet.

When meeting with family members or people close to you, it’s a good idea to consider whether it’s comfortable to say hello in a hug. By letting the other person know in advance, you can avoid confusion and avoid unpleasant situations.

Want to be healthy and healthy? Sign up for the bi-weekly HeartMatters newsletter to get healthy recipes, new activity ideas, and expert tips for managing your health. Participation is free and takes 2 minutes. I would like to sign up

Should I meet my family and friends this Christmas time?

Many people’s plans were canceled last year, so this Christmas can feel like a big deal.

This pressure can be daunting, especially if you’re worried about Covid-19. Take the time to think about what is important to you. You don’t have to do anything you don’t like. And if you want to meet a loved one, there may be something you can do to get everyone to take a lateral flow test before you meet. Perhaps you can agree in advance that anyone who has a cold or flu symptoms will have a PCR test and will not meet others until they get a negative result. This is a good idea anyway, as it is very difficult to tell the difference between a cold, the flu and Covid-19.

Wouldn’t you risk them because you should avoid visiting older relatives?

If you’re not sure if you’re going to visit an elderly person or someone in good health, you don’t want to be at risk, so talk about what they like. They may prefer to postpone your visit to a better time. Alternatively, they may want to meet you and feel that it is more important to them than the risks of Covid-19. In that case, you can reduce the risk by performing an immunochromatography before visiting. It’s very difficult to tell the difference between a cold and a cold, so if you have a cold, get a PCR test. You can discuss what else you can do to reduce your risk, such as keeping a social distance instead of hugging, opening windows during your visit, and so on.

How can I tell others that I don’t want to participate in a planned activity?

You don’t have to do anything you don’t like. You may find it difficult to get out of the planned activity. You are not alone. For example, many Christmas parties have been canceled this year.

If you want to let your family and friends know that you’re not attending, “I’m really sorry I couldn’t meet you, but it’s more comfortable to stay at home now.” Or, “I think I’ll skip this. I hope I’ll have a great time without me.” Perhaps can you suggest a catch-up as a phone or video call instead?

I don’t need to explain why, but I could say that I was really looking forward to seeing them, but I shouldn’t because I have heart disease that increases the risk of Covid. -19, or worrying about getting the virus because you have vulnerable friends and family.

I’m clinically very vulnerable (formerly Shield Group) – what help do I have?

The official shield program set for 2020 no longer exists. If you are in a state of health at high risk of serious illness due to Covid-19, you may be worried that the number of cases of Covid-19 will increase, especially as the pandemic is also putting pressure on other parts of the NHS. .. After you.

Currently, there are vaccines against Covid-19 and treatments that have proven effective against the virus.

If you are vaccinated against Covid-19, you are less likely to get the virus and you are less likely to get seriously ill if you get it. It is important to get the booster jab as soon as possible.

Ultimately, you don’t have to feel pressure to do things that you don’t feel comfortable with. It is helpful to be open to others about your feelings, recognizing that others can feel different.

I’m immunosuppressed, so the vaccine may not work well – what help do I have?

If you are very vulnerable and have a problem with your immune system, or if the medication you are taking (such as a post-organ transplant or rheumatoid arthritis medication) is not functioning properly, then someone else There is no protection from the same level of vaccine that you do. We know that this can be very difficult, especially if you are very focused on vaccines. Fortunately, the antibodies and antiviral treatments currently approved for Covid-19 have been shown to be effective and work even when immunosuppressed.

If you feel worried, don’t be afraid to ask for the help you need. Can friends and family shop for you? Would you like to have an immunochromatography before meeting your family and friends? Do you find it more comfortable to have an outdoor meeting than indoors?

Not everyone understands that you are immunosuppressed, or that this means you are not well protected by the vaccine. Most people are helpful and understand if you explain.

Should I go to work?

Guidance for working from home, if possible, is being re-introduced throughout the UK.

Different employers may take different views on whether you can work from home or how long you can work from home, and these may not be the same as you.

The employer has a legal responsibility to ensure that employees are protected from health and safety risks at work. Many employers will take steps to limit the spread of Covid-19. If you’re not sure, it may help to talk to your employer about what your employer is doing.

If you expect to get a job when you don’t want to, you can see if you can negotiate. For example, I don’t go to work every day. If I’m interested in public transport, can I adjust my working hours to travel during off-peak hours? Can I ride a bicycle, walk or commute by car?

I’m worried, what should I do?

We know that this is a worrying time for many. It is normal to feel anxiety and stress as the virus increases, new restrictions are imposed, and tensions during the festival increase. You may not feel control because your own risk is affected by the actions of others as well as yourself, and we know that it may make things more difficult. ..

Try to be realistic about the fact that it may not feel easy, and that you are not the only one who feels this way. Talking to people around you about how you feel is moral support and practical reason if you want them to coordinate their behavior when they are with you. May be useful for both.

If you’re worried about your mental health, feeling depressed, anxious or depressed, or unable to deal with it, it’s important to get the right support.These support sources may be useful

What to read next …