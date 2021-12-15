Health
COVID-19 Update: Vaccines and January Return to Campus
Dear Carolina Community,
With the end of 2021, we hope you can take a break, recharge and enjoy your December break.We are very impressed with your participation Carolina Together Test Program Compliance with COVID-19 Community Standard It allowed us to complete the fall semester and stay healthy. Between December 6th and December 12th, the positive rate dropped significantly to only 0.32%. thank you!
To everyone in the Carolina Community for 2022 COVID-19 vaccine When Influenza vaccine. If you are 18 years of age or older and received your last COVID-19 vaccination more than 6 months ago, the CDC will give you COVID-19 booster.. This additional vaccine is the best way to protect you and your community. Below, we will share more information about returning to campus in January.
Carolina Together Test Program
- Visit the Carolina Together website and Final week and winter vacation test schedule
- On-campus testing will resume as follows: Normal time Monday, January 3rd.
- all Unvaccinated students You need to participate in the re-entry test.
- Not vaccinated Individuals are required to participate in weekly asymptomatic tests.
- Symptomatic treatment COVID-19 test will be available at Campus health.. Staff should contact their healthcare provider for symptomatic testing.
Influenza cases are increasing nationwide, and there are multiple cases on university campuses, including us.Receive Influenza vaccine Another way to stay healthy and reduce the overall burden faced by the healthcare system.We encourage everyone to receive theirs Self-report That they are doing.
The COVID-19 pandemic is faced by our community and COVID-19 Community Standard.. We continue to monitor the data and make decisions based on the well-being of all people in science and the community.
Thank you.
Carolina Together Test Program Team
Sources
2/ https://carolinatogether.unc.edu/2021/12/15/covid-19-update-vaccines-and-january-return-to-campus/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]