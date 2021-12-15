Health
With the exception of boosters, Modana vaccines are not comparable to Omicron, studies find: Shots
Chip Somode Villa / Getty Images
There is more complex news about the power of vaccines to protect people from Omicron variants. This time, I will talk about the Moderna vaccine.
In a preliminary study released Wednesday, we examined 30 blood samples in the laboratory that took two shots of Moderna and found that antibodies in the blood were at least about 50 times less effective in neutralizing the Omicron virus. ..
Previous studies have shown that the Pfizer vaccine has poor protection against Omicron.
“Antibodies that people make after receiving two standard doses of the Modern RNA vaccine are 50 times less effective against Omicron than against the original viral form,” he said. David MontefioreA virologist at Duke University, who worked, helped carry out the study.
But there was also good news. An additional 17 people in the study received a Moderna booster. And the antibodies in their blood were very effective at blocking the virus-essentially as effective as they are at blocking delta variants, says Montefiore.
“These results show that if Omicron becomes the predominant mutant, it will be even more important for people to support it,” says Montefiore.
This is especially important for older people and those with other health problems that increase their risk, he says.
They are The findings are similar To people in the laboratory research on the blood of people who have been vaccinated with Pfizer. They also showed that people’s antibodies were significantly weaker against Omicron.
In the latest study, submitted to a preprint server but not yet reviewed by other scientists, antibodies in the blood of vaccinated people are “pseudoviruses” that mimic the virus produced in the lab. Tested against. Mutations found in Omicron variants.
Based on the findings, Montefiore says that new vaccines specifically targeting Omicron will probably not be needed. At the White House briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health repeated it for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“Our booster vaccine regimen is effective against Omicron. At this time, no mutant-specific booster is needed,” Fauci said.
Scientists are currently conducting similar experiments testing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine alone and the J & J vaccine using Pfizer boosters, and expect to see some results by early next week.
Public health experts warn of the Omicron variant because it is more mutated than the previous SARS-CoV2 mutant and appears to be the most contagious mutant to date.
Originally discovered in South Africa, this variant is now spreading rapidly around the world. It has already been detected in at least 33 states in the United States and appears to be spreading rapidly. The Latest CDC quote Omicron already makes up about 3% of the samples analyzed by the agency, which is about seven times the jump from a week ago.
According to the CDC, this variant is much more common than in some parts of the country, such as New York and the New Jersey region, and is found in 13% of cases.
Omicron spreads so quickly that it will overtake Delta and become the predominant mutant in the United States within a few weeks, raising concerns that it may accelerate the already ongoing Delta surge.
“In the worst-case scenario, you can face a very serious surge, a very serious burden on your healthcare system,” he said. Lauren Ansel-Myers The University of Texas at Austin models the potential impact of Omicron on the United States.
“I’m worried,” she says. “We don’t want to be caught unprepared.”
According to data from South Africa and the United Kingdom, vaccinated people may still be infected with the virus and be admitted to the hospital, but they may not be so ill. However, in this country where not many people have added protection from natural exposure to the virus, there are many questions about whether that is the case.
Nevertheless, variants can still overwhelm the healthcare system.
“As a public health community, we are still learning about the severity of cases caused by the Omicron mutant, but modeling can result from the mutant at a contagious level, even if it is not so severe. It shows that the number of cases is very high in other countries, which can exceed the resources of the medical system, especially if it coincides with the current delta and flu seasons. ” Adriane Casalotti Of the national association of county and city health authorities.
