WHO anticipates severe Omicron cases and warns against treating variants as mild disease





Rafael Enrique | LightRocket | Getty Images The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned against treating the Omicron Covid variant as a mild strain, and warned that the virus would also cause serious illness. “We know that people infected with Omicron can get any illness, from asymptomatic infections to mild illnesses, from severe illnesses to death,” WHO Covid-19 Technical. Lead Maria Van Kerkhove has a question and answer session. WHO warned on Tuesday that Omicron is spreading faster than any previous variant. Van Kerkhove said on Wednesday that increased infections would result in increased hospitalizations that would strain the medical system, some of which would fail. “People will die if the system is strained,” Wankelhof said. “We really have to be aware that there is no story there that it is just a mild illness.” Elderly people, people with underlying illnesses, and unvaccinated people are still at risk of serious illness, according to Van Kerhof. Dr. Mike Ryan, director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said that Omicron variants have doubled in the UK within two days. “If we had 100,000 cases today, we would have 200,000 in two days, 400,000 in two days, and 800,000 in two days,” Ryan said. During the week, “the actual number of cases can increase eight-fold or ten-fold, which is what we are concerned about.” Van Kerkhove said people need to continue their Covid prevention practices, such as wearing masks, keeping distance from people, and washing their hands. “So we need to act now. It’s not time to wait. We don’t have time to wait until we see more hospitalizations,” she said, saying that in some countries the hospitalizations are already increasing. “Especially as holidays approach and social mix grows, people need to evaluate and reassess what they are doing and make the best decisions for themselves and their families.” The UK reported the highest number of Covid infections since the pandemic began on Wednesday, with over 78,000 new cases occurring in the last 24 hours. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of the “tsunami” of Omicron infection in the coming days.

