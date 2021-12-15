Ballard: 91% of COVID-19 hospitalizations not vaccinated against the virus | WJHL





Johnson City, Tennessee (WJHL) — More than 90% of people fighting the new coronavirus at the Ballad Health facility have not yet received shots to build immunity to the virus. Data from the medical system show that 91% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, with even higher disparities in critical COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, December 15, 245 inpatients are being treated with COVID-19. This data is relevant for the service areas of 21 counties in Ballad Health, Tennessee and Virginia. Call 833.822.5523 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/9dg0jWQjmB — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 15, 2021 96% of patients fighting the virus in the intensive care unit have not been vaccinated and the numbers show. This reflects data from patients on mechanical ventilation, and 96% of patients are not vaccinated. Of the 71 patients with ICU, 3 are vaccinated and only 2 of the patients who rely on ventilators to fight the virus are fully vaccinated.

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health in December. 1Five: Total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19: 245 (-3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUI (patients under investigation): 4 (+1)

Total number of hospitalizations for COVID-19: 2 4 (+4)

4 (+4) Total COVID-19 emissions: 27 (+2)

COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit: 71 (+4)

COVID-19 patients wearing mechanical ventilation: 54 (+3)

Pediatric patients at Nisunger Children’s Hospital: Four

Percentage of fully vaccinated population: 46.5% Ballad Health reported on Wednesday that there were 46 COVID-related deaths in the region in the last 7 days, compared to the 52 deaths reported on Tuesday in the last 7 days. The positive rate in the region was 15% on Wednesday, a slight decrease from the positive rate previously reported on Tuesday.

