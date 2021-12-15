Health
Cleveland Clinic ICU staff share frustration in all beds full of COVID-19 patients.health
All 43 patients in the Cleveland Clinic Intensive Care Unit (MICU) on the main campus are infected with COVID-19, and about two-thirds of them use ventilators, according to Cleveland Clinic officials. doing.
The Cleveland Clinic invited a health reporter from Ideastream Public Media to the intensive care unit on Wednesday to talk about how this is the worst through a pandemic. Hospitals usually do not allow reporters to enter the area.
The patient on the floor was ill and could not be interviewed, but a reporter was there when the family said goodbye to a loved one.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said Stephanie Dota, a respiratory care worker at the clinic.
“I don’t know if there’s a strong enough word about how tired of this all of us. Some families don’t believe it’s a COVID, so it’s hard to contact them. . “
The staff decided when the patient had to remove the ventilator and shared how painful it was to have to withdraw all care.
According to officials, the influx of COVID-19 patients in the ICU leaves no room for people with other illnesses.
Generally, MICU has patients with a variety of illnesses, said Dr. Hassan Kuri, Chairman of Critical Care Medicine. However, with the proliferation of COVID-19 infections, the units servicing the hospital’s most ill patients have become full of people suffering from the complications of COVID-19 infections.
“These are numbers, but they are also human life,” said Dr. Khouli.
Cleveland Clinic officials said the infection was the worst hospital officials had seen during the pandemic, not only in terms of number, but also in the degree of patient illness. MICU’s beds are full and patients must be moved to make room for sick patients, he said.
“It’s a kind of revolving door,” said nurse manager Claire Strauser.
The harsh truth is that many people treated with MICU never go home.
About 18% will die, Khouli said.
The risk of death is even higher for those who wear a ventilator. He said about one-third would be lost.
Some people think of a ventilator as a death sentence, but doctors say that a ventilator is a life-saving tool that can help a person recover.
On Monday, the hospital said in a tweet that it was “close to capacity” and asked the public to get vaccinated against the disease.
The number of inpatients with COVID-19 is one of the highest since the pandemic began. The majority are not vaccinated.
They are fathers. Of the mother. Sisters. son. neighbor.
Care in our hospital is safe, but we are almost full.
Help me. Get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/o0Vk2Rrlok
— ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) December 14, 2021
Andrea Passetti, a spokesman for the Cleveland Clinic, said the majority of people in the ICU were not vaccinated.
As of Monday, she said there were 811 COVID-19 patients admitted to Cleveland Clinic facilities throughout the state. Almost 30% of them were in MICU.
..
