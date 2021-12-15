Number of active COVID-19 cases in Sask.Continued downward trend, no new cases of Omicron reported

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan continued to decline on Wednesday, with only 62 new cases reported, 69 recovery, and no new deaths from the disease.

According to the report, the number of known active cases decreased by 7 from the number on Tuesday to 538. State online dashboard..

This is the lowest since August 6th, when there were 549 known active cases.

62 new cases were reported in the following health zones:

Northwest end: Two.

Far northeast: one.

North Central: 9.

Northeast: 9.

Saskatoon: 7.

Central East: 4.

Regina: 16.

Southwest: Two.

Central and South: One.

Southeast: 8.

Residence information is reserved for the other three cases.

New cases were discovered after 1,782 new tests were completed, giving the state a daily test positive rate of 3%. The 7-day test positive moving average is also 3%.

No new cases of Omicron were reported in the state on Wednesday, and there was good news for variants of the Omicron coronavirus.

That is, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state due to that variant remains five.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 has not changed, reaching 941 since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 5 on Wednesday to a total of 105, including 33 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

As of Tuesday, there were no more patients Being treated in Ontario..

Saskatchewan received 1,194 COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, 58% of which were first doses.

The state is currently giving first doses to 82.4 percent of the eligible population.

At least 74.7 percent of the eligible population receive two jabs.