More COVID-19 cases containing identified omicron variants





The trajectory of infection is rising as more cases have been identified in Washington State.

Dr. Jeff Duchin, Seattle-King County Health Officer, gave a briefing Wednesday noon to discuss Omicron variants and COVID-19 vaccination and boost immunization efforts. According to Duchin, the increasing number of cases of Omicron in King County has nothing to do with traveling abroad, which means that this variant is prevalent locally. Omicron variants are spreading at an alarming rate in Washington. The Associated Press reports that the number of cases is doubling daily. This is one of the highest rates in the country. That has led to calls for people to be vaccinated and take special precautions as we go on vacation. In just 3 days, the positive test size of the variant doubled from 3% to 7% and 13% daily. Respiratory therapist Liz Lewis said he was worried about more hospitalizations. Duchin said 98% of critical care beds are full at King County hospitals. He also talked about the outbreak of COVID-19 related to high school sports. So far, 80-90 COVID-19 cases have been associated with four high school wrestling tournaments in Washington State. All tournaments took place on December 4th. Related: Up to 90 COVID-19 cases related to high school wrestling tournaments in Washington The Virology Laboratory, University of Washington The School of Medicine has identified more than 50 cases of Omicron variant COVID-19 in our state. The biggest concern is not the raw numbers, but the trajectory of the infection soaring into the sky. “I thought this was important data to get out of it,” said computational biologist Pavitra Roychoudhury. Researchers look for the missing “S” gene Peplomer of Omicron mutant, Tips often confirmed by subsequent gene sequencing. “Most of the” S “dropouts we tested are actually Omicrons,” said Roy Choudhry. The samples studied in the lab are from a positive PCR test sent from within the state. The Washington State Department of Health operates another lab on the Shoreline. Other labs are also running tests. Data from other labs are not yet available. The UW graph shows the percentage of Omicron infections that can be included in daily batch samples. The UW Institute for Medical Virology made the first discovery of Omicron in Washington State from samples taken from late November to early December. The results of these tests were announced on December 4th... But now, even with more than 50 cases detected in UW, the surge in suspected positive Omicron cases is of utmost concern. This increase shows how rapidly the virus is spreading in Washington. “I was surprised at the surge in numbers,” Roy Choudhry said, but said the actual numbers are still small compared to the total number of positive cases in the state. like Other parts of the world, The trajectories here are similar and appear to outperform the other variants. “The rapid rise is very rapid compared to the other varieties we have seen. I don’t know what will happen from here,” Roy Choudhry said, and the other varieties have leveled off. Pointed out that it is or is declining. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

