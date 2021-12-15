Cases of the first three Omicron variants in the state have mild symptoms, the health department.To tell





Columbia, South Carolina (WCSC)-The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment has fully vaccinated all three patients in South Carolina who were confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant. He states he had not received a booster vaccination. Dr. Brannon Traxler, director of public health at DHEC, said all three patients were adults and showed mild symptoms. “When we talk about mild symptoms when talking about COVID-19, we talk first and foremost about not making you feel like you need to go to the hospital and may be hospitalized,” Traxler says. I did. “So what you haven’t experienced, severe shortness of breath or severe chest pain, such.” South Carolina Medical College announced on Wednesday that two of the three patients had been vaccinated twice and the third had been vaccinated once. However, one is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. .. “This is three cases, all in lowcountry. Two of the three were fully vaccinated, but no booster immunization and one was vaccinated only once. “Dr. Julie Hirschhorn, director of the MUSC Institute for Molecular Pathology, said. In a previous release, MUSC said cases were detected in patients in Charleston, North Charleston, and Johns Island. The first Omicron case in the state was associated with a COVID sample collected for testing on December 4, MUSC said. This means that the rapidly spreading variants have been here for at least two weeks. South Carolina Medical College Confirmed the first three known cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.. MUSC stated that the Institute for Molecular Pathology detected the case. Traxler said that being fully vaccinated and boosted is the most important thing people can do to protect themselves from Omicron. “If you have not been fully vaccinated and are 5 years of age or older, you should be fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated and have passed the appropriate period, you may be an adult or even an adult. If you’re 16 or older, get a booster shot, “says Traxler. In particular, taking booster shots can increase antibody levels and defense against Omicron mutants. She said that even fully vaccinated people who received booster shots should consider wearing a facial cover as an additional layer of protection. Traxler says you shouldn’t rely solely on innate immunity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first US case of this variant was identified on December 1. Just one week later, as of December 8, cases were reported from all over the country, with 22 states reporting at least one case. Copyright 2021WCSC. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.live5news.com/2021/12/15/state-health-dept-hold-briefing-covid-first-omicron-variants-found-sc/

