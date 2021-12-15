Boston Health Authorities Identify First Case of Omicron Mutant





Boston public health officials announced on Wednesday the identification of the first case of an omicron coronavirus variant in the city. The Boston Public Health Commission said three young adults over the age of 18 tested positive for the variant. “None of these individuals were completely vaccinated,” officials said. “Everyone experienced a mild illness and no one needed hospitalization.” The first case of Omicron in Massachusetts was confirmed earlier this month. According to authorities, the patient is a fully vaccinated, middle-sex county female in her 20s who recently left the state, and Omicron has been classified as a form of concern by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Early data suggest that Omicron spreads more easily than other variants, but researchers are still working to determine how its severity is compared to previous strains. I’m out. See the CDC website for more information on known information about Omicron variants. You can access this website by clicking here. Omicrons are identified by genomic sequencing of viral cases. The State Public Health Institute, MIT and Harvard’s extensive laboratories, and several hospitals and academic laboratories have all contributed to the sequencing efforts in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sequencing data contributes to tracking patterns of clusters and disease spread. The ability of in-state laboratories to sequence variants eliminates the need for Massachusetts to rely on out-of-state laboratories. According to the DPH, other public health precautions that can help stop the spread of the COVID-19 mutant include being tested and staying at home. If you are ill; frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizers; the following masking requirements. Tell your intimate contacts if your COVID-19 test is positive so that you can take appropriate action. All three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States (Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson) have been shown to be highly protective against severe illness. According to health authorities, it is a disease that leads to hospitalization or death from known COVID-19 variants and continues to be the only best way for people to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities. Booster shot. Vaccines are free and no ID or insurance is required for vaccination. Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov for a list of vaccination locations. Click here for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine by state health authorities.

