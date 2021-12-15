Universal Coronavirus Vaccine — Urgent Need

Four deadly coronaviruses in the last 20 years: SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, 2002 and 2003), MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, since 2012), and now Covid-19 (since 2019) Was seen. Scientific evidence and ecological reality suggest that the coronavirus may reappear in the future and pose an existential threat.1 The betacoronavirus that caused these epidemics is distributed worldwide in many species of bats. The full virological and geographical extent of this enzotic reservoir is unknown. But it is increasingly spreading to humans and other mammals.2 Due to the conservation of genetic and structural receptors between mammalian species, many of these animal betacoronaviruses are “pre-adapted” to infect humans by binding to the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. It promotes viral spillover and ongoing transmission.3 Some animal coronaviruses that may have a pandemic have already been identified, and many more have not yet been detected.

A “universal” vaccine (protection from all beta coronaviruses) that characterizes the global “coronavirus universe” of multiple species, characterizes the natural history and etiology of coronaviruses in laboratory animals and humans, and broadly protects this information. We need a research approach that can be applied to the development of the virus. , And ideally all coronaviruses).

At this time, we have little understanding of the world of endemic and potentially emerging coronaviruses. Although coronaviruses are globally distributed, the most important betacoronavirus hotspots are in Southeast Asia and adjacent areas of southern and southwestern China. Preliminary identification and sequencing of coronaviruses adapted to bats and other mammals from this area reveals rapid evolution and the complexity of the giant virus. Numerous bat species infect each other and many mammals, including humans, with salvecovirus (SARS-like virus, including SARS-CoV-2) at high rates. Generation of new genomes by mixed infection and homologous gene recombination results in substantial coronavirus genetic diversity similar to that observed in the evolution of influenza A virus in wild birds, other animals, and humans. .. The fact that various coronaviruses, each containing most of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, was found in one location in Laos, is that the components of the pandemic coronavirus are continuously exchanged by genetic recombination. It suggests that.

In order to fully characterize the coronavirus ecosystem, joint international efforts need to include multiple bat species in multiple locations and extensive virus sampling of wildlife and domestic animals, including palm civet cats. there is(Masked palm civet) And raccoon dog (Nyctereutes procyonoides), Frequently infected with coronavirus. The same is true for viral and serological studies of humans involved in the trade of wildlife and livestock, and of humans who are professionally exposed to bats. Such sampling may facilitate the identification of occurrences in time to prevent or control a pandemic. It also enables the study of cross-reactive epitopes important for vaccine development and supports epidemiological and serological studies of human infections.

To gain insight into natural history and etiology, it will be important to study the coronavirus, which was once pandemic but is now endemic. These four viruses (beta coronavirus OC43 and HKU1 and alpha coronavirus 229E and NL63) cause predominantly mild upper respiratory tract infections and can be studied in laboratory animals and humans.Four Characterize their epidemiology, cytogenicity, evoked immune response, cross-reactive and cross-protective epitopes, and the mechanisms by which they survive and evolve in the face of high herd immunity.Study of ethical human challengesFour It can be done using the latest genomics, transcriptomics, and immunological tools.

Finally, we urgently need a universal coronavirus vaccine.Five In the United States, the Covid-19 pandemic is partially controlled by standard public health measures such as social distance, masking, isolation of sick and exposed people, closure of crowded areas, and SARS. I am. -CoV-2 vaccine (two messenger RNA vaccines and one adenoviral vector vaccine). But just as important as these vaccines is that their protective effect diminishes over time, requiring booster immunization. Vaccination also fails to prevent “breakthrough” infections and allows subsequent transmission to other people, even if the vaccine prevents serious and deadly illnesses.

People who are naturally infected with SARS-CoV-2 are also naturally re-infected, as indicated by the endemic coronavirus, influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and many other respiratory viruses. There is likely to be. In addition, post-infection immunity with SARS-CoV-2, combined with vaccine-induced immunity, has so far included highly contagious delta (B.1.617.2) variants and recent viral variants. It does not prevent the emergence and rapid spread of viral variants. Identified Omicron (B.1.1.529) “Variety of Concerns”. As of the end of November, it seems to be highly infectious. It remains unclear whether and how permanent protective immunity can be achieved, and whether it can prevent the emergence of antigenic escape variants of SARS-CoV-2.

These calm facts suggest that SARS-CoV-2 is unlikely to be eliminated, rather than eradicated. It will probably continue to cycle indefinitely with regular outbreaks and endemic species. On the other hand, numbers of animal coronaviruses of unknown infectivity and lethality may emerge in the foreseeable future. Therefore, efforts in coronavirus vaccination needs to be significantly accelerated.

The limitations of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine ultimately suggest that it should be replaced with a second-generation vaccine that induces broader, more defensive and more durable immunity. We must now prioritize the development of broadly defensive vaccines, such as the universal influenza vaccine we have been working on in recent years. The universal coronavirus vaccine ideally protects against SARS-CoV-2 and many animal-derived coronaviruses that can cause future zoonotic outbreaks and pandemics.Ideal characteristics of such vaccines include properties related to the protection of both individuals and communities in a pandemic (see). box).

The ideal properties of the universal coronavirus vaccine.* Personal protection need Prevents clinical diseases Prevents infection by all salvecoviruses and merbecoviruses Prevents virus drift and infection by recombinant mutants Induces a rapid and powerful immune response Vaccine immunogenicity for people with existing immunity is not limited Induces immunity to multiple viral components Safe and generally accepted Safe for pregnant women Does not induce antibody-dependent enhancement due to subsequent exposure to wild-type virus Can be used by people of all ages

desirable Very effective with a single dose Induces strong lifelong systemic immunity Induces strong lifelong mucosal immunity Subsequent exposure to wild-type virus improves immunity Does not change the respiratory microbiome Affordable and available in low-income countries Effective for people with immunosuppression

Community protection need Covers all salvecoviruses and merbecoviruses Covers all endemic human coronaviruses Can be used to prevent pandemics Based on a platform that can be easily upgraded with new antigens

desirable Prevent infection Reduce or reduce viral shedding Creates a durable herd immunity Does not induce neutralization avoidance mutants Stable in storage Strengthen immune protection with continuous vaccination

* The features listed describe a truly universal vaccine, but it is unlikely that the current vaccine approach will achieve all of these goals. A top priority is beta coronavirus universal insurance, with additional coverage for endemic and other coronaviruses.

Developing a universal coronavirus vaccine requires addressing basic questions about the nature of coronavirus-defensive immunity.In contrast to respiratory viruses that cause systemic infections (eg, measles, rubella, varicella-zoster virus infection, smallpox) [eradicated in 1980]), Endogenous coronavirus, influenza virus, RSV, parainfluenza virus, SARS-CoV-2 and other non-systemic respiratory viruses mainly infect epithelial cells on the mucosal surface and come into contact with the systemic immune system. It is restricted. Therefore, they induce incomplete and transient defensive immunity, allowing reinfection and suboptimal response to systemically administered vaccines.

The study needs to address some important questions. What is the systemic and mucosal immune correlation of protection after spontaneous coronavirus infection and after vaccination, especially with respect to mucosal and respiratory memory B and T cells? Which vaccine approach induces immunity to multiple viral protein antigens and induces both long-term humoral and cellular memory? What are the key humoral and cell-mediated immune targets that make it possible to achieve robust, durable, and broadly defensive immunity against the diverse and rapidly evolving betacoronavirus? Which animal model of coronavirus infection and immunity can be used to adequately assess immune response and vaccine efficacy?

Clinical studies of vaccine efficacy will ultimately be needed, but after both natural SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination, including assessing the persistence of response and its localization (mucosal and systemic). We also need to start investigating the correlation between human immunity and human immunity.Human challenge researchFour It is probably important for the human “cold virus” coronavirus (such as OC43). Along with studies in animals, such clinical studies can greatly improve the efficacy of universal coronavirus vaccines by helping to design immunogens and define optimal routes and methods of vaccination. I can do it.

Our ongoing experience with the current Covid-19 pandemic requires the rapid development of a safe, widespread and defensive coronavirus vaccine, along with the constant threat of the emergence of other potentially pandemic coronaviruses. increase. This is an issue that we must fully commit to tackling now.