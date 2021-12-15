Illinois Coronavirus: Second Omicron Variant Case Detected in the Suburbs





The second confirmed case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Illinois was found in the suburbs of Cook County, public health officials announced Wednesday. According to the Cook County Public Health Service, the infected person who had been vaccinated twice had no symptoms when the atypical case was detected on Tuesday. Authorities did not identify the suburbs where the incident was discovered because of their privacy, but it won’t be long before Omicron appears throughout the Chicago area. “Omicron is almost certainly trying to overtake Delta as the major variant that is prevalent in the United States, and apparently Illinois. I really don’t know how long it will take,” Cook County Public. Dr. Rachel Rubin, Senior Health Officer, Department of Health, said. Rubin said a large number of other unspecified positive cases have been followed up in suburban Omicron cases and evaluated to determine if other “handfuls” are associated with the mutant. .. Throughout the state, only a small percentage of positive tests are “genotyped” or genetically evaluated daily to determine if they are mutant cases. Experts agree that Omicron is likely to be lurking in Illinois for several weeks, but only two have been identified so far. “Over the state, there are various suspicious cases in the process of verification,” Rubin said. Last week, Chicago residents The first known person in the state to come down with Omicron, This is believed to be more contagious than previous iterations of the coronavirus. The fully vaccinated and boosted Chicagoer suffered from mild symptoms but did not require hospitalization. Experts are still studying Omicron, but all vaccines are expected to continue to provide important protection. Early studies suggest that it causes a “gentle form of COVID,” but a medical system that has been thinning for almost two years, based on its exponential spread to Europe and Africa. Rubin said it could pose the latest threat to Africa. “The best way to fight it is to get both vaccinations, or Johnson and Johnson’s first vaccination, plus boosters when they qualify for boosters,” she said. Since late October, cases have surged in Illinois and the Midwest, with the delta type still predominant. The state had an average of more than 7,600 new cases per day last week, and as of Tuesday night, more than 3,600 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Both numbers represent the worst levels seen in Illinois in almost a year. About 75% of eligible residents throughout the state have received at least one vaccination, and about two-thirds have completed the first series of vaccinations. Almost half of eligible adults get boosters. Authorities regularly wash hands, mask indoors, maintain a social distance of 6 feet, and most importantly, urge everyone to be vaccinated or boosted. .. Vaccines are free at pharmacies nationwide. The city also offers free domestic vaccination reservations. For more information, please visit: chicago.gov/covidvax Or call (312) 746-4835.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2021/12/15/22837737/omicron-case-cook-county-illinois-chicago-covid-coronavirus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos