Vaccines prevent serious illness from Omicron, new research says





The proliferation of new laboratory studies shows that vaccines, especially booster shots, may provide protection against the worst consequences from rapid spread. Omicron coronavirus mutant.. However, studies show that highly mutated viruses still cause many breakthrough infections in vaccinated people and those infected with older versions of the virus. At a World Health Organization conference On Wednesday, scientists suggest that T cells in vaccinated people can provide strong protection against variants that can help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. I have reported on some studies. Also on Wednesday, Dr. Anthony S. Forch, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor for Coronavirus Reactions, shared preliminary data from his laboratory’s analysis of the Moderna vaccine. He said that in the laboratory, the antibody response to Omicron was negligible with two injections, but the defense increased after the third dose. Other WHO conference researchers showed similar results, showing that booster shots of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine returned the antibody to levels believed to be high enough to provide strong protection against infection. I did.

The study is based on preliminary observations of cells in the laboratory, but nevertheless it is a welcome departure from Rapids worried about new data about Omicron.. Over the past week, it has become increasingly clear that Omicron can successfully evade antibodies. This is part of the body’s first line of defense and probably explains why the infection with this mutant exploded in many countries. However, antibodies are not the only ones that play an important role in a person’s immune response to the virus. T cells have a unique role. “Fortunately, the T cell response is primarily maintained against Omicron,” Wendy Burger of the University of Cape Town said in a recent presentation of a new study by her and her colleagues. ..

Omicron infections occur more frequently in the two groups that have antibodies. Those who have been shot and those who have not been vaccinated but have recovered from their previous infection with the coronavirus. This week, South African scientists reported that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were 33% effective against Omicron infections, down from about 80% that Dr. Forch called the “pre-Omicron era.”The study was two doses Pfizer vaccine provided 70% protection against severe hospitalization and death, Omicron decreased from about 95 percent before it was detected.

At the WHO meeting on Wednesday, scientists published similar results, showing that vaccine-induced antibodies performed much worse against Omicron than other mutants. However, boosters appear to provide enough additional antibodies to reduce these infections. Dr. Forch described the experiment at the National Institutes of Health. In this experiment, scientists collected sera from those who received the modelna vaccine twice and those who received it three times. Researchers then mixed the serum with a virus designed to carry Omicron’s surface proteins. Has been updated December 15, 2021, 5:36 pm ET These “pseudoviruses” evaded many antibodies from people who received two doses of Moderna, but the booster produced very high levels of antibodies that prevented the virus from entering the cells. “Therefore, the message remains clear. Take a booster shot if you are not vaccinated, especially in the field of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Fauci. Dr. Forch’s warning comes as Biden administration officials prepare for a potential wave of Omicron infections that could overwhelm the healthcare system.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recently warned The proportion of US coronavirus cases caused by Omicron mutants will increase exponentially, which could signal a significant surge in infectious diseases soon next month. The Delta variant remains the overwhelmingly dominant version across the United States. In anticipation of that wave, the administration is encouraging all qualified Americans (aged 16 and older who received a second vaccination at least six months ago) to take booster shots.about 27 percent According to the CDC, some fully vaccinated Americans also have booster shots. Many countries are rushing boosters to their population, but Omicron is spreading so fast that even best efforts may go far beyond.

“The predicted infection rate, if supported, does not give us much time for intervention,” Phil Kraus, a former Vaccine Regulator of the Food and Drug Administration, said at the WHO meeting. ..

With that outlook, many scientists hope that T cells will serve as an effective backup when antibodies fail. If these immune cells can fight Omicron, many infections can be prevented from becoming serious illnesses. Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know Card 1/4 The United States has more than 800,000 deaths. Covid’s death in the U.S. Over 800,000 — The highest known number in any country. About 75 percent of the 800,000 deaths Persons aged 65 and over.. One in 100 elderly Americans died of the virus. Pfizer’s Covid Pill. Research Pfizer’s Oral Covid Treatment The company has confirmed that even Omicron variants can help prevent serious illness, the company said. Pfizer said the treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89% if given within 3 days of the onset of symptoms. After a cell is infected with the coronavirus, T cells can learn to recognize fragments of viral proteins that reach the outer surface of the cell. The T cells then either kill the infected cells or warn the immune system and launch a stronger attack on the virus. Dr. Alessand Rossette, an immunologist at the Lahora Institute for Immunology, and Andrew Red at the National Institutes of Health have found that despite many mutations in Omicron, most of the protein fragments recognized by T cells are from other variants. Reported to be the same as the one. These findings suggest that T cells trained by the vaccine or previous infection respond positively to Omicron rather than waiting. “The T cell response seems to be largely conserved,” said Dr. Sette. Dr. Bergers and her colleagues collected T cells from 16 people who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and tested their potential by exposing those T cells to a protein fragment of the Omicron variant. .. Scientists have found that the response of T cells to the mutant is about 70 percent stronger than the response to the original viral morphology.

Many scientists at the conference warned that these data came from studying cells in a laboratory known as in vitro experiments. It will take a few more weeks to investigate people’s infections before it becomes clear how well T cells can prevent severe illness. Nora Gerhards, a virologist at the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands, said: “That’s all. After all, we want to prevent the collapse of our country’s healthcare system.”

