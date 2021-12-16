Philadelphia’s top health authorities say they will cancel the Christmas party for COVID-19. This is what it means.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole shook her head on Wednesday when she advised people just 10 days before Christmas. Don’t get together with other households Hosts holidays and indoor parties.

Let’s break down what Betty Goal said and what it means.

Betty Goal at first Avoid gatherings with other households Do not attend indoor holiday parties.

“We all know how important it is to meet friends and family during the holidays,” she said at a press conference. “We all miss those gatherings and connections. After doing what we have to do for almost two years, we want the opportunity to see everyone’s smiles. Hard and impossible. Feeling and unfair, our contact tracing shows that these gatherings when we meet with friends and family are when we infect each other with COVID. . “

She said she was worried that the Thanksgiving gathering had contributed Increase in COVID-19 cases currently seen by the city..

” read more: How many Philadelphians need a booster? Vaccine tracking challenges make it “impossible to say.”

“As a human being, as a mother, as a friend, as a member of the community, I don’t want to say this,” Betty Goal said. “But as a health commissioner, and as a person who gets sick, misses a job, gets sick at school, goes to our hospital, and cares for all of the dying people, I have to say it. : Don’t be with other households on Christmas. Or, if you do, keep those gatherings small, have everyone do a quick test before coming, and stay home if you feel a little sick. Ask everyone.

“Don’t hold or attend a holiday party indoors,” she added. “It’s too dangerous. Instead, wear a mask, avoid crowded indoor spaces, stay home in case of illness, and inoculate all qualified COVID vaccines to profess brotherhood and sisterhood. . “

When asked if there were the same recommendations for families who were all fully vaccinated, Betty Goal replied:

“If everyone is vaccinated and boosted, it’s definitely safer than a family with someone who hasn’t been vaccinated for some reason,” but we still have a risk of breakthroughs. It is clear that there is a risk of breakthroughs by Omicron, so we want people to be aware of some of the risks they are taking. “

“If everyone is vaccinated and boosted, we can reasonably get together with more people,” she continued. “If either the person coming to the event or the people around you after the event are at high risk, I’m still thinking of doing a quick test with my grandmother or cancer treatment. If you know who is receiving, newborn babies or pregnant women will come, I will visit them later, you know, consider doing those torrents further reduce the risk In advance. “

Philadelphia’s COVID-19 rules haven’t changed, but Betty Goal urged people to follow her recommendations. In most countries, health leaders do not impose new restrictions during the holiday season, but many recommend that they be vaccinated to avoid large gatherings.

In other words:

There is no city-wide stay-at-home order, and spokesman for the city’s health department, James Gallow, said he had no plans to issue it.

The duty of indoor masks remains valid.

Vaccines are still mandatory for indoor restaurants, bars, sports venues, movie theaters, etc. set Take effect In January.

” read more: What you need to know about Philadelphia’s vaccine obligations for indoor dining

“I think they’re in a completely different situation,” Garrow said.

Most homes aren’t as well ventilated as restaurants, Gallow said. In addition, the restaurant keeps the table away, so everyone must wear a mask until eating or drinking.

At gatherings in the house, people often sit together for long periods of time without masks, and you are in closer contact with people, Gallow said.

“How many people do you hug in a restaurant?” He asked.

Betty Goal urged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots before the holidays.

And if you’re gathering for a holiday, she said, do it outdoors.

“Residents should continue to rally to at most one or two other households,” Gallow said, even if everyone in your gathering is vaccinated. Due to the risk of breakthrough infection and the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Follow Betty Goal’s recommendations to avoid hosting or attending holiday gatherings.

Overall, Garrow said, “What worked earlier this year still works.”

Wear a mask (and consider double masking), be vaccinated, limit time in crowded areas, and increase ventilation in areas where you meet with others.

Staff writer Justin McDaniel contributed to this article.