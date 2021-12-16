What We Know About the Omicron COVID Incident on the Outskirts of Cook County – NBC Chicago

The First confirmed case of Omicron variant in the suburbs of Cook County As reported, what do we know about a person’s symptoms and how they were exposed?

This indicates that the authorities have said they have known about this case so far.

Where was the incident reported?

The Cook County Public Health Service announced that the variant was identified in the incident on Tuesday, but did not identify the suburbs where the variant was found. When asked, authorities cited privacy concerns as to why they couldn’t say the suburbs where the incident was reported.

Dr. Rachel Rubin, Co-Chief and Senior Health Officer, Cook County Public Health Service, said: “So this is the only one.”

Has the person been vaccinated?

The first known case of Omicron in the suburbs of Cook County was reported in a person who had been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least twice, officials said.

Rubin said the person received the last dose of the vaccine “a few months” ago, but was unable to give a specific date.

“We know they have been vaccinated at least twice. The status of this individual’s booster is not yet known, but we are investigating,” she said.

How was the person exposed?

According to Rubin, the person was in contact with someone else who was tested positive for the Omicron variant, so he was to be tested despite being asymptomatic.

“I had it because of contact with someone else,” Rubin said.

However, Rubin could not determine if the contact was in Illinois, out of state, or out of the country.

Do you expect more cases?

The Cook County Public Health Service said additional cases could be quickly identified as “there are other cases where the genotype of Omicron is currently identified.”

“We are investigating positive cases that are also contacts in this case and several other individuals who do not appear to be in direct contact, and these investigations are currently underway,” Rubin said. Said.

What are the health authorities expecting next and what is being done to prevent the spread?

County officials say the number of cases in Delta increased significantly in the days and weeks before Omicron’s arrival, but they said they expected a rapid spread of new variants.

“As expected, Omicron has arrived in the suburbs of Cook County. All possible precautions must be taken to prevent the rapid spread of this highly contagious variant,” said the Cook County Public Health Service. Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-leader and senior health care officer, said. Said in a statement. “Vaccinations, including booster shots, are essential. The county requires indoor masking of all public spaces and must be continued. Also, unvaccinated residents are required to do so during this period. We recommend that you do not participate in holiday celebrations or social events. “

What about other cases in Illinois?

So far, only one other case has been identified in Illinois, according to the state health department.

This case was reported in a fully vaccinated city resident. The resident was also receiving booster immunization, but was visited by out-of-state travelers. Residents did not need hospitalization, had improved since the onset of symptoms, and were self-quarantined, officials said.

“Not surprisingly, this news should remind Chicago citizens of the ongoing threat of COVID-19, especially when families are preparing to meet during their vacation,” said Chicago Public Health Director. Dr. Allison Arwadi said in a statement. “We know how to slow the spread of this virus. Vaccinated, boosted, tested for symptoms or contact with anyone with COVID-19, and tested positive. Keep away from others. Wear a mask indoors, avoid poorly ventilated areas, reduce social distance, and wash your hands. “

Arwady added when test results for urban residents known as contacts in cases of out-of-state or foreign Omicron variants were pending.

“We follow multiple individuals who are known to have been exposed, whether traveling in the United States or abroad. Sharing information in a way that protects privacy. There is a very robust way to do this, but you can do case studies and contact tracing, including across state boundaries. “

So far, this variant has already been detected in nearly 20 states in the United States, and cases have been reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin.