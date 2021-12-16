For the first time since January, more than 100 new COVID-19 cases occur daily in Cayuga County. Local News | Auburn, NY | Auburnpub.com





New daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 100 in Cayuga County for the first time in 11 months. The Cayuga County Health Department reported 105 new cases on Tuesday. It is the 16th time that at least 100 new cases occur daily in the county since the pandemic occurred in March 2020. Most of these days were during the first major viral wave of last winter, when the county had more than 4,000 new cases in two months. The number of active cases (446) is also as high as 11 months. After a surge of over 400 last week, the number of active cases has dropped by 100, probably due to weekends. However, after 80 new cases were found on Monday, the aggregate began to rise again. Near the midpoint of December, there were 753 new cases this month. Based on the total number of confirmed cases, it is already the sixth worst month of the Cayuga County pandemic. During the five months, there are 4,335 COVID-19 cases in the county. Kathleen Kadi, Director of Public Health, Cayuga County, shared details about the recent rise in the case on Tuesday. She told reporters that the outbreak occurred at a Thanksgiving family gathering. They have also dealt with incidents resulting from music performances and sporting events. People are also reading … “We know that gathering those groups with people outside your family tends to be the most common way for COVID to spread,” Kadi said. Hospitalization is a concern for local governments that monitor the capacity of hospitals. As of Monday, 15 residents were being treated for COVID-19 at a hospital in central New York. That total dropped to 13 on Tuesday. At this point last year, Auburn Community Hospital had 23 COVID-19 patients. The county did not provide the total number of residents of hospitals in other cities. • Three vaccination clinics are planned in Cayuga County before Christmas. Moderna and Pfizer boosters will be available from noon to 3 pm on Fridays. The Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for children ages 5-11 will be held on Tuesday, December 21st, from 4 pm to 5 pm. The third vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, December 22nd, from 2pm to 3pm. The original dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the second dose of Pfizer vaccine, and the booster for those who received either Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will be held within the Finger Lakes Mall Event Center. Participants must use the back door of the mall. You cannot access the clinic from inside the mall. Registration is required for all vaccination clinics.Appointments can be scheduled at cayugacounty.us/health.. Click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic link. If you need help with the online registration form, please contact a city, town, or village clerk or call the Cayuga Community Health Network (315) 252-4212. Online producer Robert Harding has (315) 282-2220 or [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @ robertharding. Sign up now and send the latest coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news to your email inbox daily.

