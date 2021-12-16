As Omicron spreads, doctors warn about possible COVID spikes





Nashville, Tennessee (WKRN) – According to one of the leading infectious disease experts in the United States, we are participating in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Omicron variants are spreading rapidly in parts of the world, with more and more COVID outbreaks and infecting vaccinated people. Dr. James Hildress, President and Chief Executive Officer of Meharry Medical College, said: Studies have found that severe COVID-19 infections can reduce a man’s chances of giving birth.

A subspecies of Omicron is located in Tennessee, and two cases have been identified in Shelby County. “Omicron variants contain a completely different spike protein than we’ve seen so far. Changes in that protein make it more likely to cause an infection, but it’s possible that an antibody will infect it. It will be lower. The vaccine produced will bind to it, “Hildress said. Tennessee Hospitals are directly seeing the impact of variants... Ballad Health in eastern Tennessee reports that 245 people have been hospitalized, 222 of whom have not been vaccinated. As of today, it looks like this: 🏥 245 inpatients (222 unvaccinated / 23 vaccinated)

🏥 71 ICU patients (68 unvaccinated / 3 vaccinated)

🏥 54 patients using ventilator (52 unvaccinated / 2 vaccinated) Call 833.822.5523 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/YBNHeAnUwt — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 15, 2021 “It’s no wonder that most people who get sick, really sick, dying, or hospitalized aren’t vaccinated because they don’t have protection against viruses they’ve never seen before. “He said. Hilldress used Twitter, and Omicron seems to be fairly contagious, so I advised the wearer of the cloth mask to make adjustments. Nashville Omicron appears to be significantly more contagious than the highly contagious Delta. If you are wearing a cloth mask, consider adding a procedural mask below like I do, or switch to N95 if possible. I have been vaccinated, but I continue to wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/xNhViBn30i — James EK Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) December 13, 2021 “It is highly recommended to place the procedure mask under the cloth mask for the highest level of protection.” According to health experts, boosters provide important protection against Omicron variants.

“First and most importantly, if you don’t have the vaccine, get the vaccine and do the whole series. Take the first shot, the second shot and wait for 6 months or booster It’s a recommended time to get it, “said Hilldress. Doctors say it’s still early, but the signs indicate that Omicron is highly contagious, but it doesn’t necessarily cause a more serious illness compared to previous variants.

