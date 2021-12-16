Omicron is spreading faster than the lab’s ability to track it

Jacob Lemie, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital and co-leader of the Massachusetts Consortium’s viral mutation program, said: Preparation of pathogens.

A New research According to Hong Kong researchers, Omicron spreads about 70 times faster than Delta and the original COVID-19 strain. The paper weighted early field observations by South African physicians.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top specialist in infectious diseases in the United States, said in a briefing Wednesday that previous studies have shown that booster shots show a strong antibody response to Omicron. He said protection would be weakened with just two doses. Fauci added that there is currently no need to develop a special vaccine just for Omicron.

“Our booster vaccine regimen works against Omicron. At this time, we don’t need a variant-specific booster,” said Fauci, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Tips for the spread of the virus in Massachusetts come from preliminary tests that are strongly suggestive but not definitive. According to experts, the data show Omicron waves passing through the currently dominant delta, along with experience in other countries.

“The surge that unfolds during the holidays can be a mixed surge of Delta and Omicron,” says Lemieux.

Some laboratory tests can detect genetic changes in the coronavirus. This often indicates the presence of Omicron. In the Massachusetts General Hospital lab, samples with genetic abnormalities are skyrocketing, with 19% of the samples tested Wednesday showing signs of possible Omicron from 13% the day before, Lemieux said. I am.Researchers from Yale New Haven Hospital And that University of Washington This week we posted data showing an increase in the number of samples containing genes. Change.

However, it takes 7-10 days to complete a complete genomic sequencing confirming the presence of Omicron. As a result, the official number of cases probably represents part of the current infection, Remu said.

“It’s alarming to see how quickly this virus is spreading,” he said. Bronwin McKinnis, Director of Pathogen Genome Monitoring at Broad Institute. “We need to remain vigilant about what the Omicron wave means to our community.”

Within the state of New England, Connecticut reported 11 cases of Omicron as of last week (scheduled for update on Thursday). New Hampshire and Rhode Island each reported one case, while Maine and Vermont did not record anything.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimate Omicron accounts for 2.3% of COVID-19 cases in the northeast and 3% nationwide, but experts say it is probably an underestimate.

“Omicron waves are moving so fast that they are beyond the ability to track accurately,” Remu said. “The obvious thing is that the wave of Omicron has already begun. Now we need to be prepared to deal with that reality.”

In short, people need to take steps that are most tired of hearing. Get vaccinated and get booster shots if you qualify, wear masks in public places, avoid crowds, revisit your vacation plans, and more.

“The virus has spread around the world within two weeks. It already exists nationwide. It’s likely to be your holiday gathering,” Lemieux said.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that Fenway Park will open in January to administer booster shots to eligible adults, as Delta infections are already on the rise in Massachusetts. He then urged Massachusetts residents to take advantage of the 2.1 million rapid tests that his administration is distributing to the 102-hit communities this week.

“It’s very important to people if they want to protect themselves and their families, especially the elderly and vulnerable families. [to] Take a test before going to the event, “Baker said. “And if you do a positive test, take it seriously. Isolate yourself.”

Local experts have already begun to rethink their vacation plans.

“I and many of my friends and colleagues are reassessing whether some of the plans make sense,” Lemieux said. “And that’s frustrating for everyone.”

Omicron is so infectious that in other countries with vaccination rates comparable to those in the United States, cases double about every four days, MacInnis said. It is currently the most common variant in the London region, accounting for 30 percent of Toronto cases, she said.

“It’s alarming because our hospital is already full,” Remu said. “The ability to handle the types of caseloads seen from Omicron waves superimposed on delta surges may be limited.”

In addition to stress, some treatments for people infected with the coronavirus, such as certain monoclonal antibodies, are ineffective against Omicron.

As Omicron grows across the state, it is unclear how it interacts with the dominant delta, McKinnis said. It may surpass Delta or simply add to it.

But in any case, it poses some risks. The most vulnerable people, such as the elderly and those with weakened immunity, “will suffer the most,” she said. And because the virus is so widespread, there is an increased risk of increasing mutations that “throw wildcards into the pandemic orbit.”

“It will be an interesting winter, to say the least,” McKinnis said.

You can access Felice J. Freyer at the following URL: [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter @happyjfreyer..Travis Andersen can be reached at [email protected].. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe..