High COVID infection rates in 92% of North Carolina counties





Martin County, North Carolina (WITN)-Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show high COVID-19 community infection rates in 92 of 100 North Carolina counties. Maps for November tend to be positive, with much of the eastern part shaded in orange, showing significant transmission rates below “high.” Infection rates are currently high in all counties in the state except Pork, Halifax, Northampton, Hartford, Chowwan, Hyde, Jones and Carteret. To be classified as a region with a high COVID-19 infection rate, the county must have at least 100 new virus cases every 100,000 people, or a positive test of 10% or more in 7 days. New shadows are drawn from data from December 7th to December 13th for case rates and December 4th to December 10th for positive test rates. Health officials have learned that variants of Omicron may be more contagious than Delta, but state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said the proliferation of these Omicrons has yet arrived in North Carolina. Say no. “We are still seeing a surge in infectious diseases caused by the delta variant of COVID. It is not only in a particular county, but also in the state. In the whole country, especially in the northern states, and now again it. I’m actually watching. “ According to the State Department of Health, North Carolina has a positive rate of over 9% per day and 63% of the population is fully vaccinated over the age of 12. Delta is currently a major variant of North Carolina, but state health officials do not expect it to remain. “It’s my expectation that Omicron will start taking over,” Moore said. “I think we’ll see more COVIDs this winter.” However, Moore says there is a way to celebrate the holiday season while keeping it safe from infection. “Life goes on. We had a really hard time. Everyone needs to make those connections and be with loved ones during the holidays. But keep you safe and keep them. There is a way to do it for [safe].. “ With just over a week off, Moore urges vaccination as the best preventive measure against infection. He also recommends taking booster shots if qualified. “Make sure you’re using a mask, using a test, and doing what you can to limit the spread,” Moore said. NCDHHS has been released New guidance We got together safely on this holiday. Copyright 2021 WITN. all rights reserved.

