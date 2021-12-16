Studies show that vaccines can enhance protection against new Covid variants





California [US], December 15 (ANI): Researchers have discovered rare natural T cells that can target proteins found in SARS-CoV-2 and various other coronaviruses. This study was published in the “Cell Reports Journal”. Findings suggest that a component of this protein, called a viral polymerase, could be added to the COVID-19 vaccine to create a longer lasting immune response and enhance protection against new variants of the virus. did. Most COVID-19 vaccines use some of the spike proteins on the surface of the virus to encourage the immune system to produce antibodies. However, new variants such as Delta and Omicron have mutations in pesplomers that can make it difficult to recognize vaccinated immune cells and antibodies. Researchers are likely to need a new generation of vaccines to produce a more robust and widespread immune response that can defeat current and potential mutants. Said. One way to achieve this was to add fragments of different viral proteins to the vaccine. It is less susceptible to mutations than peplomers and activates T cells in the immune system. T cells have molecular receptors on their surface that recognize fragments of foreign proteins called antigens. When a T cell encounters an antigen that its receptor recognizes, it self-replicates and produces additional immune cells. Some target infected cells and kill them quickly, while others remain in the body for decades and fight if the same infection recurs. Researchers have focused not only on SARS-CoV-2, but also on viral polymerase proteins found in other coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and the coronavirus that causes the common cold. The virus polymerase acts as the engine that the coronavirus uses to make its own copy, allowing the spread of the infection. Unlike peplomers, as the virus evolves, it is unlikely that the virus’s polymerase will change or mutate. To determine if the human immune system has T-cell receptors that can recognize viral polymerases, researchers take blood samples from healthy human donors (collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic) as viral polymerases. I was exposed to the antigen. They found that certain T cell receptors actually recognize the polymerase. We then genetically sequenced these receptors using a developed method called CLInt-Seq. Next, researchers designed T cells to carry these polymerase target receptors. This allowed us to study the ability of receptors to recognize and kill SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses. More than 5 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19. Current vaccines provide important protection against serious illnesses, but researchers realize that vaccines may need to be renewed as new, potentially more contagious variants emerge. -And the discovery of the new UCLA points to strategies that may help enhance defense and long-term immunity. Researchers are currently conducting further research to evaluate viral polymerases as potential new vaccine components. Pavlo Nesterenko, a graduate student at UCLA, is the lead author of this study. The corresponding author is Dr. Owen Witte, Chairman of Developmental Immunology at the University of California, Los Angeles, Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics, and Honorary Director of the Broadstem Cell Research Center. This study was supported by the Parker Cancer Immunotherapy Institute, the Ruth L. Kirschstein Institute National Research Service Award from the National Institute of Health, and the UCLAWM Keck Foundation COVID-19 Research Award Program. (ANI)

