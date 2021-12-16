Health
The state reports an additional 39 COVID-19-related deaths, 907 new cases, and 3 million vaccinated Oregons.
OHA epidemiologists believe that the 50% Omicron variant numbers are not accurate
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ) — 39 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Oregon, with 5,508 deaths in the state, the Oregon Department of Health reported Wednesday.
One of the newly reported deaths on Wednesday was a resident of Deschutes County, and the other was a resident of Crook County, OHA said.
OHA reported 907 new confirmed presumed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Wednesday, bringing the state to a total of 403,329.
Over 3 million Oregon vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine
is more than 3 million Oregons As of Tuesday, OHA reports that it has received at least one dose of three licensed COVID-19 vaccines.
Oregon reached a milestone in just two days of the first anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech) given in Oregon. December 16, 2020.. As reported in the State Vaccine Registry known as the ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS), 3,002,602 people are vaccinated, accounting for 70.4% of all people living in Oregon.
“Vaccines continue to be the most effective tool in the ongoing response to pandemics,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, MSEd, OHA health officer and state epidemiologist. Says. “Currently, all vaccines approved for people over the age of 5 in the United States provide protection from COVID-19 infections and illnesses, including more contagious variants. Self, family, love. Thanks to everyone who has taken this important step to protect people. All Oregon citizens who have not received the shot should be vaccinated as soon as possible, and those who have already started the vaccine series. Please continue to take the next shot or schedule a booster as soon as possible for us. “
In addition to increased vaccination and boost immunity, OHA keeps Oregon citizens indoors in public as the state continues to fight the effects of the delta variant and prepares to face the more contagious Omicron variant. We continue to encourage you to wear a mask.
OHA states that the disease of COVID-19 remains the greatest threat to those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Authorities said the majority of Oregon residents who were hospitalized or recently died of COVID-19 illness were not vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. The overall incidence of COVID-19 is also still the lowest in the five counties with vaccination rates above 70%.
Note: Data updated daily by OHA Vaccine trend dashboard The ALERT IIS registry does not include some doses given by federal providers such as the US Department of Veterans Affairs. The total number of people vaccinated in Oregon may be higher than the current number, which indicates the total number of people vaccinated.
OHA believes this week’s Omicron estimates are not accurate
OHA quote Daily data dashboard When Variant dashboard Omicrons make up 50% of Oregon’s specimens from December 5th to December 11th. This is much higher than expected due to the low number of specimens available in GISAID that week (n = 6).
OHA epidemiologists do not believe this estimate is accurate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID data tracker Nowcast model estimates that approximately 2.9% of the SARS-CoV-2 variants that prevailed in the United States last week were omicrons. OHA believes that the state’s true Omicron estimates are similar to national figures.
COVID-19-week cases and hospitalizations decreased, deaths increased
OHA COVID-19 Weekly Report Published Wednesday shows a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations and an increase in mortality.
OHA reported 5,063 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from Monday, December 6th to Sunday, December 12th. This is a 21% decrease from the previous week.
The COVID-19 test was conducted 121,583 times during the week of December 5-11. The percentage of positive tests dropped from 5.9% last week to 5%.
There were 360 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, a slight decrease from 362 last week.
From 126 reported last week, 152 COVID-19-related deaths were reported.
Wednesday COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report Shows 54 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the elderly living community and collective living environment, with 3 or more confirmed cases and 1 or more COVID-19-related deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalization
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 380, two less than Tuesday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than Tuesday.
There are 66 adult ICU beds out of a total of 689 (10% availability) and 225 out of 4,155 adult non-ICU beds (5% availability).
|December 15, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of manned beds available)
|State-wide
|Region 1
|Region 2
|Region 3
|Region 5
|Region 6
|Region 7
|Region 9
|Adult ICU bed available
|66 66(Ten%)
|19 (5%)
|3 (3%)
|22 (23%)
|4 (7%)
|2 (20%)
|5 (11%)
|11 (42%)
|Adult non-ICU beds are available
|225(Five%)
|22 (1%)
|11 (2%)
|60 (10%)
|36 (8%)
|3 (6%)
|40 (10%)
|53 (45%)
St. Charles Bend reported 24 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, seven of whom were in the ICU and six were on mechanical ventilation. According to the hospital, none of the 7 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, 5 were under the age of 60, and 21 of the 24 patients were not fully vaccinated.
The total number of patients in bed can vary during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospitalizations or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.
The Oregon emergency department is under heavy burden.You can do it find Test here.. If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your health care provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.
Detailed information about the hospital capacity You can find it here..
Vaccination in Oregon
OHA reported on Wednesday that 23,319 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Tuesday. Of the total, 1,405 were the first dose, 1,863 was the second dose, and 7,715 were the third and booster doses. The remaining 12,182, which were administered the day before, were registered in the vaccine registry on Tuesday.
Currently, the 7-day moving average is 21,527 times a day.
Oregon is currently receiving 3,660,373 doses of Pfizer Community, 135,341 doses of Pfizer for pediatrics, 2,391,960 doses of Modana, and 250,95 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Wednesday, 3,002,602 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,731,603 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are tentative and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data will be provided at COVID-19, Oregon Data dashboard Updated on Wednesday.
Cases and deaths
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were Baker (3), Benton (8), Craccamus (63), Kratosop (25), Colombia (5), Couse (23), Crook (12). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (7), Deshutes (39), Douglas (51), Gilliam (3), Grant (12), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5) 36), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (68), Lincoln (8), Lynn (45), Marul (4), Marion (90), Morrow (3), Multnomah (128), Pork ( 28), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (16), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (87), and Yamhill (30).
Note: Additional information about cases and deaths to follow in updated news releases.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see the OHA web page (English language also Spanish), Distribution and other information breakdown.
