In Louisiana, the number of Omicron cases reached 93, above the US average.coronavirus

State health officials have identified an additional 48 cases of Omicron mutants in Louisiana, resulting in a total of 93 infectious diseases found since December 3.

In a news release Wednesday from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials said the prevalence of omicron in areas, including New Orleans and its surrounding areas, was far higher than in other parts of the state. To date, 81 cases have been identified in the area.

Other areas with cases include the Baton Rouge with two cases. Acadiana, in one case; Northwest, six cases. There are two cases on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain.

Of the total 93 cases in the state, 77 are awaiting confirmation, but are flagged by a test platform that can identify the capabilities of the variant.

The number of cases of Omicron is still small, Louisiana Public Health Experts WorriedThe highly contagious new variant almost certainly warns that it will lead to increased cases and hospitalization in the coming weeks and months.

Vaccination and other precautions with few cases may help limit the spread, they said.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of Health, will work on a variant of Omicron on Thursday.City spokesman Beau Tidwell said he would discuss Possibility of changing COVID limits, According to WWL-TV.

Omicrons are more prevalent in Louisiana than the US average. As of December 4, variants accounted for 4.3% of all cases, with the rest being almost all delta variants. As of December 11, Omicron accounts for about 2.9% of the national total. It was 0.4% a week ago.

In places such as New York, New Jersey, and Washington, this subspecies accounts for about 13% of cases.

A year after Louisiana began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine, many wanted to put an end to the pandemic, but the Omicron variant …

The Omicron outbreak has been “confirmed at the university, and cases have been confirmed in high-risk environments such as schools from kindergarten to high school and nursing homes,” the State Health Department said. Many of those cases can be from the University of Tulane. According to the school dashboard, more than 100 students tested positive at Tulane University on Tuesday. Yesterday’s positives accounted for about 10.8% of the 972 tests conducted by the school on December 14.

According to an international database called GISAID, at least 22 of the Omicron variants were from the University of Tulane. Thirty-four of the Louisiana cases have been uploaded to a database, and scientists around the world are using this database to track variants.

Over the past seven days, 259 Tulane students and six employees have tested positive, accounting for almost half of all cases detected throughout the semester. With 97% of the community vaccinated, Tulane regularly tests students and faculty, with an average of about 5,000 tests each week.

Cases in the general population of Louisiana and New Orleans have been tested much less, but have not increased so rapidly. In Louisiana, the number of cases increased by 601 on Wednesday, with an additional 245 estimated cases reported. Cases increased 28% last week and 42% last month.

We will inform you of the progress of COVID-19 vaccination once a week. Sign up today.

Hospitalization increased by 6 to a total of 204 patients across the state, 36 of whom were on mechanical ventilation.

According to recent studies, highly mutated Omicron variants that are gaining momentum abroad and in the United States may be better at evading protection from the first vaccine series and are vaccinated. Brings more breakthrough infections to people. However, a third dose can restore protection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House briefing Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 50% of Louisiana’s population is fully vaccinated and about a quarter are boosted.

The first two shots of Pfizer and Moderna also continue to provide protection against serious illness, though not as much as previous variants, according to a new study from the National Institutes of Health in South Africa, the United Kingdom.

and South African studies, Pfizer’s two-dose series provided 70% protection against hospitalization and 33% protection against infection. The Pleomicron, double dose series provided approximately 95% protection against hospitalization and 80% protection against symptomatic infections.

Vaccination is still the best way to protect against Omicron, health experts said.

“The message remains clear. Take a booster shot if you are not vaccinated, especially in the field of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated,” Fauci said.

Dr. Julio Figueroa, an infectious disease expert at LSU Health New Orleans, said he understands that people are fed up with the virus nearly two years later. However, he said, the general public should be ready to mask at a distance, if necessary, to prevent a large surge that could overwhelm the hospital.

“Looking back at May and early June, there were many declarations of victory,” Figueroa said. “What we have learned since then is that we need to carry out all these oversights and be ready to implement mitigation measures as soon as possible.”

South African data suggest that infection with the Omicron mutant may not be as serious. However, because South Africa’s population is relatively young and the risk of serious complications is low, experts warn against overstocking its preliminary data. Details on the severity of the variant should be available by the end of the month, according to Figueroa.

According to the dashboard, Tulane recognizes that the number of hospitalizations associated with the community is low, but does not elaborate on it for privacy reasons. The school reinstated Mask’s obligations earlier this week, giving all students and faculty members the option to go to remote areas.

Susan Hasig, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of Tulane, moved away from classes last Friday when she saw numbers on campus start to skyrocket.

“The time to understand it is when it’s low,” Hasig said. “If Omicron is more infectious than Delta, it will rise really rapidly.”