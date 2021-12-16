Weekly COVID-19 vaccination test in Ottawa area: December 16

highlight:

How the vaccine fits the defense against Omicron.

Ontario’s third dose eligibility has expanded and there are technical and volume issues.

Ottawa is working to speed up the vaccine campaign.

More than 3.9 million doses were given in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region, more than 90,000 last week, more than the previous week.

The rapidly expanding Omicron variant has become established in Ontario and has replaced the Delta variant as the leading coronavirus strain.

Key members of the science table The dose of the third COVID-19 vaccine is important, but it does not provide bulletproof protection and does not, by itself, improve spread.

The first and second doses provide some protection.

Experts generally agree that people should avoid traveling and large groups, Give as much protection as possible If they choose to gather, it involves getting all the vaccine doses they are eligible for.

3 out of 6 health units in eastern Ontario Going further, I asked the residents again not to meet people they didn’t live with.

Ontario expanded eligibility for third dose On Monday, people in their 50s and 60s, with technical problems and some health units, including Ottawa, Clinic space will soon run out Ask the pharmacy to check.

Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday Everyone over the age of 18 will be able to book booster shots 3 months after the second dose From Monday.

Among other changes in OntarioChildren aged 12 to 17 years must present proof of vaccination for sports and recreational activities as of December 20th. This is already needed by some health units. All proofs of vaccinations and medical exemptions next month will have a QR code. Change of long-term care rules..

The vaccination program certification will not end next month as originally planned.

Health authorities so far Detecting “Limited Number” of Omicron Cases in QuebecAccording to the Minister of Health, Christian Duvet.

Eighty-eight percent of Quebec residents over the age of five have been vaccinated at least once, and 81% have been fully vaccinated.

About 85% of Ontario’s inhabitants born before 2016 have been vaccinated at least once, while about 81% have been fully vaccinated.

Ottawa

In a memo to the city council on Wednesday, medical officer Dr. Bella Etches relocated and qualified employees to help Ottawa Public Health (OPH) rapidly expand its vaccination capacity. He said he was reaching out to people.

OPH has released List of after-school stop-off clinics For younger children. There are several options every day until December 23rd.

The capital is still regular Pop-up clinic Those who are eligible for the first, second, or third dose, and Vaccine hub in the neighborhood,and it is Bring the Mobile Vaccine Clinic to the workplace that demands it..

A pop-up clinic is coming to Banfu Avenue Community House on Saturday.

Over 1.8 million doses It is currently being offered to residents of Ottawa.

Of the city’s total population of just over 1 million, 84% of the population, including 88% of those born before 2016, receive at least one dose.

78% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 82% of the population over the age of 5 is also vaccinated.

About 100,000 residents received the third dose.

This combination of bar and line charts shows the number of vaccinations for Ottawa residents born before 2016. Eighty percent of residents between the ages of 18 and 29 were completely vaccinated, and the last age group reached that standard. (Ottawa Public Health)

West Quebec

CISSSO will continue to make regular lists. Mobile and pop-up clinics online. People are encouraged to make appointments via the online system, but there are several carry-on options for the first and second doses.

Carry-on reservations for children will be available on Saturday From 9:30 am to 4:30 pm at Palais de Congres

The third dose is by appointment only.

The Outaouais region distributed a total of about 644,000 doses to a population of about 386,000, the first, second and third.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington

Health unit Providing shots to younger children, third dose There are days when other types of shots are brought in by appointment at the three major clinics.

this Share the latest vaccination information online And about that social feed.

Among them are a reservation-based clinic for recently qualified children at Kingston’s Holy Cross Secondary School on Thursday, and a drive-through third-dose clinic that only requires reservations at the St. Lawrence College campus parking lot in Kingston on Saturday. It is included.

About 89% of the population over the age of 5 is vaccinated at least once, and about 83% of the group is fully vaccinated.

In this area, more than 372,000 vaccines have been given to residents in the first, second and third doses.

More than 45% of the approximately 13,000 recently qualified children in the region have been vaccinated. More than 26,000 residents received the third dose.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

EOHU is Accept carry-on for recently qualified children In certain clinics, in addition to the appointments offered by local clinics. Appointments are still preferred.

Vaccine clinic details are shared regularly On that website And social media. It prefers people to try a pharmacy or family doctor for their third dose in front of the local clinic.

Among the options for the coming weeks are Winchester on Monday and Hawksbury Clinic on Tuesday afternoon.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic December 16th and 17th in Rockland and Cornwall for individuals ages 5 and up. Hundreds of appointments have been added for a population of 12 or more.

More than 357,000 vaccinations have been given, including more than 16,000 third doses.

About 85% of residents over the age of 5 are partially vaccinated, including about 28% of the 5 to 11 population, and about 80% are fully vaccinated.

Leeds, Glenville, Lanark

Health units are not currently providing carry-on vaccines due to new demand from children and those seeking a third dose.

The location and time of the clinic Online listing And on social media. Occasionally, carry-on space may be opened, in which case we will share it online.

there will be Blockville and Smiths Falls Youth Clinic This weekend. Parents who are eligible to take the vaccine can be vaccinated at the same time as their children.

We are working hard to ensure that children aged 5-11 do not remain vulnerable to COVID. I have set up a special Child & Youth-only clinic (5-25 years old) at a local school (not in school). Anyone between the ages of 5 and 25 can book at these clinics.

The health unit has given residents more than 322,000 doses, which currently includes a third dose of about 16,600 doses.

90% of the population is 5 years of age or older and has at least one dose, and about 87% of these residents have at least two doses.

Approximately 35% of children born between 2010 and 2016, or 3,650 of these children, receive the first dose.

Hasting Prince Edward

Reservations are required for reservations in Belleville and Picton. Bancroft vaccination It is being processed by the local health team.

Lists other options Health unit website..

Residents of the region receive approximately 286,000 doses, including a third dose of approximately 17,000.

Eighty-five percent of locals over the age of five receive at least the first dose, including about 3,600 doses for children aged 5 to 11 years. 78% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County

Health units share regularly Online pop-up and walk-in clinic information..

The Renfrew County Health Unit has distributed nearly 167,000 doses.

90% of the population over the age of 12 including the Garrison Petawawa army is at least first dosed and about 87% are fully vaccinated. Younger children are not yet included in this data.

The health unit said in a news release on Monday that about 1,500 recently qualified children were vaccinated and another 1,000 booked. Less than half About 6,000 children in this age group.

Vaccination of these children can avoid the possibility of isolation or travel to CHEO, a children’s hospital in eastern Ontario in Ottawa.