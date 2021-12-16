Orange leader facilitates testing before a busy travel vacation





Experts say testing is an important part of keeping you safe, as this year’s holiday festival begins with a lot of people. What you need to know Experts require people who have not been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to be vaccinated before traveling on vacation.

They say testing is also important to help keep people safe when they get together with their families.

Orange County has a test site that is open daily except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Eve. Dozens of Orange County cars lined up at Burnett Park on Wednesday, waiting for people inside, including Bobby Long, to undergo a COVID-19 test. “I was exposed to some people, and they said if I was exposed to take other tests and send it to the lab, so I left my family for a vacation I just want to reconfirm before I visit, “Long said. He tested negative yesterday with a quick test. However, some of the upcoming families in Louisiana are susceptible to the virus, so he wants to be even more certain. “Especially because I have a family with an autoimmune disorder, there is such a thing. I have already been vaccinated. I need to take precautions as much as possible.” The line between this test site and Orlando International Airport shows that Long is not alone during this holiday season. “Testing is the key,” said Jerry Demings, Mayor of Orange County, after a COVID-19 press conference at the airport. He said that all vacation travelers come and go, so you can take the test at Burnett Park until your major vacation. “You can’t go there on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Except for these four days, you can take the test,” he said. And now that Omicron variants are growing in Central Florida, Demings urged everyone to be vaccinated if they haven’t been vaccinated yet. Long already has his shot, but he knows that even vaccines can still spread the virus. So he makes sure he has nothing but gifts for family gatherings. If you want to be inspected before boarding the plane, the airport inspection site is open all year round until 5 pm on weekdays and 7 pm on weekends.

