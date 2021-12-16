A year after the first COVID-19 vaccine, a cautious celebration day begins





It’s been a year since the first Chicago citizens were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, during which time nearly 4 million vaccines were given, killing nearly 2 million people and killing about 800,000. Was vaccinated. Whole country. “I haven’t been vaccinated four million times a year in Chicago, but I haven’t,” said Dr. Allison Arwadi, Chicago’s public health commissioner, on Wednesday. “But here in Chicago, there are still hundreds and thousands of people who remain vulnerable.” Arwady marked the anniversary as a celebration and acknowledged that there have been many changes over the past year. At the time, she stood in front of the camera, urging people not to get together on holidays, but now she says it’s okay. Carefully, if you have been vaccinated, do so. It was a moment to celebrate the city’s progress in vaccination of its inhabitants, but Arwady said an estimated 650,000 people remained unvaccinated. “The 650,000 unprotected people in this city continue to drive the very realistic delta surges we are currently facing and the Omicron surges we expect to see in the coming weeks. It’s more than enough, “said Arwadi. Second known in Illinois on Wednesday A case of Omicron confirmed in the suburbs of Cook County..The first case announced last week Fully vaccinated Chicago resident.. Omicron is a “variant of concern” and may be more infectious than previous mutants, but much is still being learned. Arwady said Delta remains a major variant of Chicago, and the best defense against many repetitions of the disease is vaccination and booster immunization, if possible. “Boy, do you know you’re tired? I’m sick. I’m sick of this city, this country, and everyone in this world, sick of COVID-19,” Arwady said. .. “I wish I had nothing to worry about Omicron. I wish I could tell you that there would be no more breakthroughs or reinfection of more people. But we will probably do so. “ Arwady said there is still reason to celebrate the ongoing pandemic, which kills nearly 800,000 people nationwide and more than 6,000 in Chicago. Arwady said about 74% of eligible Chicago citizens have been vaccinated in the past year. She said this was the result of the efforts of civil servants, medical professionals, and everyday residents working to vaccinate communities. Elijah Ruiz joined City face forward project This works to celebrate teens who chose to get a portrait vaccination in the hope that they would encourage others to do the same. He said he spent his third year in distance education, which was difficult for him, but he knew it was important to protect others. When Lewis was eligible for vaccination, he jumped at the opportunity. “Growing up as a teenager in this pandemic really changed me,” Lewis said. “Today, evacuating to our home is no longer the only way to fight COVID-19. It was my father’s death that really influenced my choice to be vaccinated.” According to Lewis, his father died a few days before the vaccination was scheduled. “He was a great man, and losing the great people in this pandemic is absolutely horrifying,” Lewis said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/coronavirus/2021/12/15/22838274/year-after-first-covid-19-vaccine-marks-day-cautious-celebration

