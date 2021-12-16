What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, December 16th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

Health officials in some Ottawa regions have described the state’s latest efforts to curb the spread of Omicron variants throughout Ontario. Not enough..

Weekly vaccination test Learn about last week’s changes and challenges leading up to yesterday’s announcement.

The mayor of Ottawa and the medical officer will provide the latest information this afternoon.

In Quebec, the prime minister says he may not be able to raise the rally limits next week.This is Advice on how to protect yourself..

One of the largest casinos in the region in Gatineau COVID-19 Masking rule could not be enforced properly, According to a survey by Radio-Canada.

A new study from the Hong Kong team Why Omicron Coronavirus variants are spreading surprisingly fast around the world: According to a study currently under peer review, it may grow 70 times faster than previous strains in the lower respiratory tract.

How many cases do you have?

As of Wednesday In Ottawa, 33,204 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed...

There were 845 known active cases, 31,741 cases were considered resolved, and 618 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 63,900 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which nearly 60,000 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 241 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne Approximately 1,250 residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 15 reportedly dead in the north and south.

Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 53 cases and 1 death. Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 52 cases and 1 death. Pik wà kana gàn There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, New capacity cap For large indoor venues.Ottawa Senators say season ticket owners won’t lose and team staff will reach out to those who may not be able to get to the game they want.

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside. Long-term care rules It will be tightened over the next week.

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.this Not needed for younger children..

People can use paper documents, PDF files, or QR code..These documents QR code required As of January 4, there must be one medical exemption by January 10.

On December 14, 2021, a person sits along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Georges Etienne Nadon Tessier / CBC)

Health officials say people Need to recommit to fundamentals Get vaccinated, test staying at home when sick, and limit social contact.

Local governments can change the rules.Renfrew County Did it for quarantine, the Belleville area Business that pushes the limits When School symptoms And Kingston area Indoor meetings, restaurants, isolation, School symptoms When business..

Health unit Belleville, Kingston, Leeds, Glenville, Lanark area Asking residents to avoid direct gatherings Akwesasne Council..

Ottawa warns residents that increasing incidents are affecting their capabilities To contact the trace..City test task force It also warns that the resource is being expanded...

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people inside and outside the house — increase to 50 people when playing sports.Restrictions on indoor meetings Up to 20 people next Thursday, December 23rd..

There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 can use it in many public spaces. It does not apply to younger children. People can use the app and show paper evidence.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets That Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Quebec conductor Bernard Labadie and the NAC Orchestra will rehearse Handel’s Messiah on December 15, 2021. (Vincent Yergeau / CBC)

When and how long to self-isolate Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Scientists are working to find out more about how easy it is Omicron coronavirus mutant Spread, its severity, and Vaccine performance On the other hand.

all day long9:53How a network of researchers is trying to quickly understand Omicron Talk to Mark Andre Langlois, a molecular virologist who leads CoVaRR-Net, a network of researchers working hard to understand Omicron and the threat it poses. 9:53

Travel

Travelers over 12 years and 4 months Now need to be completely vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada.

Federal government Official advice for non-essential overseas travel At least until January 12th.

U.S. demands Everyone who crosses land, air, or water borders to be fully vaccinated..The person flying there Proof of negative COVID test is required within 1 day from the date of departure..

Canadian citizens and permanent residents No more test proof When returning from a trip to the United States within 72 hours.

Hope is from other countries Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

People are Fully vaccinated and pre-approved Enter Canada.

Air travelers from all countries except the United States due to a variant of Omicron Must be COVID-19 tested upon arrival and quarantined until results are available..

There is Further travel restrictions From many African countries for Omicron.

vaccination

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada Some age restrictions..

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Both local states generally recommend that doses for children aged 5 to 11 years be given at least 8 week intervals, With limited exceptions such as immunodeficiency in Quebec..

Anyone over the age of 18 can book a third shot From monday.. The state has also reduced the required interval between the second and third doses from 6 months to 3 months.

Quebec Lower the booster age threshold in January.

See | Ontario’s COVID-19 Booster Shot “Urgently Expanding Eligibility”: Premier

Ontario’s COVID-19 Booster Shot “Urgently Expanding Eligibility”: Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that all Ontario citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to book a third vaccination from Monday. 0:59

The larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, has received more than 3.9 million COVID-19 first, second, and third vaccinations.

Eastern Ontario

Man Born before 2016 can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information. Many offer children’s clinics.

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through its own booking system..

West Quebec

People over 5 years old can make a reservation or Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

There is a clinic for children at school, where children need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can select checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Can lead to illnesses like colds Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meet specific criteria..Confirm Your health unit Clinic location and time.

Select a pharmacy Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

A quick takeaway test is available At the mall, library, LCBO, Family doctor’s office in the Kingston area, When Some childcare environments at high risk..student Get a pack of test kits For a holiday break.

A rapid positive test triggers follow-up.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available in all Quebec Day care, Kindergarten and elementary school And now Through a pharmacy for the general public..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls health centre For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn Call 613-625-2259 ext. 225 for 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including the third dose), or on mail..

Anyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.