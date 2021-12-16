Health
Manitoba is one year old since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, threatening Omicron variants.
Thursday marks the first anniversary of the day when the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was shot in Manitoba’s arm, and state officials are hosting an event this morning to commemorate the opportunity.
The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 am at the Brody Center Atrium of the Lady Health Sciences Department on McDelmott Avenue.
Health Minister Audrey Gordon of the State Vaccination Task Force, Dr. Jos Laimer, Lori Ann Laramie, Dr. Brian Sharkey, one of the first vaccinations, and President Michael Benarroch of the University of Manitoba will speak. ..
CBC News will livestream the press conference here.
Manitoba’s first historic vaccine was given to front-line healthcare professionals who met specific job and age criteria. At the time, the shot was thought to end from the beginning of the pandemic, but state public health officer Dr. Brent Lusan warned that he could fight the pandemic for months more.
As of Wednesday, 78.1 percent of eligible Manitoba have been vaccinated twice with the COVID-19 vaccine and 83.9 percent have been vaccinated at least once. This includes children aged 5 to 11 years who qualified last month after the federal government approved a shot of Pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech last month.
There are also 10.5% of eligible Manitoba vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine three times. This is being promoted by health authorities to respond to the looming threat of Omicron variants.
On Wednesday, Russan presented data that Omicron’s reproduction number is four times that of Delta. At this rate, Manitoba could have 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day at the beginning of the new year if the variant becomes established.
However, there is not enough information yet to know the severity of the symptoms caused by the mutation, Russan said.
Of the six Omicron cases identified in Manitoba so far, only one was symptomatic as of Wednesday. Roussin reported that 4 out of 6 cases were completely unvaccinated.
