Reservation system overwhelmed by people seeking a third appointment for COVID-19 at a clinic in the Waterloo region





The booking system for people booking COVID-19 vaccines at clinics in the Waterloo region has been overwhelmed in the last 48 hours, and people can face long wait times. Parliament during a local council meeting on Wednesday night. Elizabeth Clark said she was eager for a third dose but had heard from people who were dissatisfied with the process. While sitting at a council meeting at 9:30 pm, Clark logged on to the system to book an appointment and confirmed that he had an hour of waiting. this week, People over the age of 50 were eligible for the third dose.. on Monday, Those over 18 years old are eligible for reservation The state announced the third dose. Vickie Murray, Director of Regional Vaccine Services, said with the increase in qualifications. Concerns about Omicron variants, The demand is high. As soon as the area can open new appointments, they will be booked within minutes, she said. “We can’t keep up with the promised demand,” Murray said. “This is a clear change from a week before we had a lot of appointments.” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer in the area, told local councilors Wednesday night that the area is now “standing up as soon as possible” to provide a third dose to people over the age of 50. “. 18 years and over. She said putting a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the hands of residents of the Waterloo region would be “all practical efforts” among public health, clinics and pharmacies. .. Clinic, pharmacist, or clinic The king urged people to find the fastest way to a third dose once qualified. “Vaccine clinics in our area are very popular, but residents may not be aware that there are many pharmacy options available to us,” Wang said. “They are also increasing supply from the state and opening up more appointments.” Murray agreed that people may find that they have to wait for an appointment at a local clinic. Murray said vaccine supply was not an issue at this time. Instead, the challenge was to quickly staff all positions in the clinic. However, she added, she couldn’t move ahead with plans for the region, such as reviving a “hockey hub” style vaccine clinic in Bingemans on December 22nd and 23rd and getting more people through the system. rice field. “We must be innovative and supportive to meet the needs of our community,” Murray said. Coun. Mike Harris expressed concern that the demand for a third dose could affect a “vulnerable group” of children. He told the councilor that he had booked the children’s reservation online and said he wanted more options for the children. According to Murray, the area is working with the school board to set up clinics in schools, but children’s appointments are “not full”, so the area is for people seeking a third dose. I chose to open these places to the public.

