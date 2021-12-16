COVID-19 hospitalization surges in Southern California as Omicron’s alert grows

Hospitalization with COVID-19 jumped over California as authorities warned of the risk of a winter surge and the expected rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in California reached a maximum in more than a month. Over the past three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have increased by 16%, from 3,109 on November 23 to 3,613 on Tuesday.

There was a dramatic increase across Southern California. Since November 23, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been 49% in Ventura County, 47% in San Diego County, 39% in Los Angeles County, 36% in Riverside County, 26% in San Bernardino County, and 15% in Orange County. Increased has. ..

On a per capita basis, the Inland Empire was hit hardest by the surge in hospitalizations.

For every 100,000 residents, 18 were hospitalized for COVID-19 in San Bernardino County, 14 per 100,000 in Riverside County, 11 in San Diego County, 8 in Los Angeles and Ventura County, and Orange County. Seven people are hospitalized in.

Some experts say that if more than 5 out of 100,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, that is a sign of concern.

Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon, Deputy Health Officer at Orange County, said hospitals are already tense due to increased demand during this time of the year, saying that the COVID-19 surge could overwhelm the system. I warned.

The Orange County hospital was already under pressure during the summer delta wave, when ambulances had to wait long hours to drop patients at the hospital due to congestion.

Omicron’s rise in COVID-19 in the coming weeks could lead to “a perfect storm to overwhelm our already tense hospital system,” said Chinsio-Kwong.

“The whole world is skyrocketing again, and unfortunately the United States and the United Kingdom are leading the way,” said Chinshio Kwon.

Coronavirus infection rates in Orange County have deteriorated significantly last week, Chinshio Kwon said. This may be the result of an increase in infection during Thanksgiving, and as people stay in more places due to cold and rainy weather.

One that should be noted recently Outbreak At Yorba Linda’s Travis Lunch School, before winter vacation, the entire sixth grade class was sent home for distance learning. Health officials are still investigating the cause of the outbreak, but early reports indicate that unvaccinated symptomatic adults may be interacting with school children, many of whom were unvaccinated. Chinsio-Kwong said.

Globally, health officials and experts have warned of satisfaction with Omicron, based on early reports suggesting that Omicron can cause mild illness. Even if the strain is actually unlikely to cause a serious illness in a particular person, the variant is so much more contagious that more people can be infected, anyway the hospital It can be overwhelming.

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in La Jolla, suggested that those who suspect that Omicron is not a big deal are denying it.

“For a pandemic, the United States invented five denials of the warning (which doesn’t happen here),” Topol wrote. Tweet.. He said there are enough “alarm omicron signals” coming from several countries, including South Africa, Denmark and Norway.

In the UK, government health minister Sajid Javid said scientists there had never seen a variant of the coronavirus.Can spread very rapidlyAs Omicron. Cases of new coronavirus are doubling every two days.

“Much higher Omicron transmission rates mean that hospitals can be overwhelmed, even if the severity is significantly lower,” Javid told Congress this week.

Also, a warning sign: Fully vaccinated people who have not yet received a booster are at increased risk of becoming infected and symptomatic. And, like the United States, many vaccinated adults in the United Kingdom have not received booster shots.

“Unfortunately, there is a very real risk that an exponential increase in Omicron cases can lead to a surge in hospitalizations and overwhelm the healthcare system,” said Javid.

Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Omicron currently accounts for 3% of the cases of coronavirus analyzed, but is quite high in some areas. In New York and the New Jersey region, Omicron is estimated to account for 13% of new cases.

The hottest coronavirus infections have been reported throughout the sports and entertainment industry. A number Broadway performance Cancel Due to a breakthrough coronavirus infection among vaccinated people, the NFL, NBA, NHL handle Coronavirus infection.

“The proportion of Omicron cases here in the United States is expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks. Early data suggest that Omicron is more contagious than Delta and has a doubling time of about 2 days. “We do,” said Walensky.

Preliminary data also suggest that the vaccine is less effective against Omicron than Delta. However, booster shots do provide important protection.

Initial data It suggests that the efficacy of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine from Omicron is reduced to 35%, but increases to 75% after booster shots. Still, this is not as good as the vaccine efficacy against Delta, which was 95% after booster.

Scientists believe that vaccination and boosting still provide important protection against serious illness.

“Our booster vaccine regimen works against Omicron. At this time, we don’t need a variant-specific booster,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor. “Therefore, the message remains clear. If you are not vaccinated, get vaccinated. And especially in the field of Omicron, if you are fully vaccinated, get a booster shot. give me.”

Chinsio-Kwong encourages Orange County residents to comply with new state-wide orders to wear masks in indoor environments and take unique steps to avoid dangerous situations such as certain large rallies. I asked.

Dangerous such gatherings can include poorly ventilated indoor wedding receptions and hundreds of unmasked people dancing together in a crowd.

People with unvaccinated symptoms are more likely to infect others with the coronavirus, but asymptomatic people who have been vaccinated with the infection are those who have been vaccinated with the coronavirus. It can also infect you.

“Infection occurs when people aren’t paying attention to precautions. For example, if you have an entire party of 300 people attending a wedding indoors and everyone is masking, that’s great risk. “We have kept it to a minimum,” said Chinsio-Kwong.

“But if they go to the dance floor and take off all the masks … I know what happens when they dance on the dance floor. They are really close to each other and there is all the communication there. I will, “said Chinsio-Kwong.

There are also situations where it is easy to spread, such as changing rooms before and after sports games, and gatherings of colleagues and teammates who have stopped wearing masks.

Still, there are some events that are attended by a large number of people that are safer to attend. According to Chinsio-Kwong, theme parks are relatively safe as they can be experienced almost outdoors, as long as people wear proper masks and try to remove them only when the surroundings are well ventilated.

Chinsio-Kwong said it was a mistake to think of Omicron as a relatively harmless variant, noting that authorities are unaware of the possibility of people experiencing a “long COVID” after infection. , If not long.

“I think it’s worth it for everyone to be cautious and take every step to protect yourself,” said Chinsio-Kwong. “I want everyone to take this seriously.”