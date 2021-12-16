Researchers First Predicting When Bacteria Become Resistant to Antibiotics–ScienceDaily





Scientists are the first to discover signs of bacterial “pre-resistance” (signs that certain bacteria are likely to become resistant to antibiotics in the future) in a new study led by researchers at UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital. Did.

Survey results published in Nature CommunicationsIn the future, doctors will be able to choose the best treatment for bacterial infections. A team led by the Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) and the UCL Great Ormond Street Children’s Health Institute, working with the Peruvian Tuberculosis Program and funded by the Welcome and National Institutes of Health (USA), has more than 3,000 whole genomes. I did a sequence. A sample of tuberculosis (TB) that traces the tuberculosis infection back to the patient for nearly 20 years. Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial infectious disease that has a major impact on the lungs. It is the second most common cause of infectious death after COVID-19 in 2020, killing 1.5 million people. Treatment with the right antibiotics may cure it, but treatment is time consuming and many people at the highest risk do not get proper medical care. Drug-resistant tuberculosis can develop when people have not completed the entire course of treatment, or when drugs are not available or of poor quality. Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis represents an unsustainable and enormous burden, with fully drug-resistant bacteria detected in a small number of countries. Global progress in TB treatment is slowing as the healthcare system struggles to deal with pandemics. To better understand tuberculosis and ultimately improve treatment for tuberculosis, this new study is the first to identify ways to anticipate drug-resistant mutations before they occur. Researchers call this concept “pre-tolerance.” When an organism that causes a disease, such as a virus or a bacterium, is at high risk of developing drug resistance in the future. By analyzing thousands of bacterial genomes, this study could be applied to other infectious diseases, where drugs are selected and prevented based on the DNA of the specific pathogen that causes the disease. It paves the way for “genome therapy” of individualized pathogens. Resistance from development. The study is the culmination of 17 years of research in the suburbs of Lima, Peru, and is led by Dr. Louis Grandjean, a GOSH infectious disease consultant and associate professor at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health. The international team compared tuberculosis samples from 3,135 different samples to reconstruct a “family tree” of M. tuberculosis known as phylogeny. The team then used computational analysis to identify the genetic code of the bacterial ancestry and then develop drug resistance. By examining the “branches” of the family tree to see which ones are most likely to develop drug resistance, the team identified important changes associated with the development of resistance. The authors described how mutations in the tuberculosis genome predicted that certain branches were more likely to become drug-resistant, and validated the results in an independent global TB dataset. Dr. Grandjean, a senior author of international studies, said: “This is the first example of how we can stay ahead of drug resistance, which will allow us to use the pathogen genome to select the best treatment in the future.” Arturo Torres Ortiz (UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health), a PhD student who is the lead author of the dissertation, said: It will become drug resistant in the future. “

Story source: material Provided by University of London.. Note: Content can be edited in style and length.

