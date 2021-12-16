Infectious Disease News ‘2021 Cover Story Focuses on COVID-19





Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action = subscribe> subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio

Front page Infectious disease news This year, the mainstream talk was about COVID-19 and its health care implications.

Other topics, the 5th anniversary of the Zika epidemic, congenital syphilis, the “fauci effect”, and research on the universal flu vaccine all took up space on the cover, but most of our top stories I dealt with the pandemic in some way.

For more information on the health care impact of COVID-19, Infectious disease news 2021. Source: Adobe Stock



Below is a list of cover stories published in 2021.

Zika fever five years from now: There’s still a lot to learn as the “probable” future outbreak is imminent.

Approximately 70 years after Zika was first discovered, on February 1, 2016, WHO launched a global public health emergency over an increase in virus-related microcephaly and neurological complications. Declared. Five years later, despite better understanding of the transmission, etiology, and clinical progression of mosquito-borne diseases, much remains unknown about the emergence of Zika fever. read more..

In the midst of COVID-19, the United States sees “abnormally low” influenza activity

According to the CDC, influenza activity during the 2020-2021 flu season was “abnormally low,” and hospitalization rates in late January were similar to 2011-2012. This is the least severe season of the last decade. Experts said COVID-19’s mitigation efforts are likely to be the reason. read more..

SARS-CoV-2 causes similar inflammatory syndrome in children and adultsts

In April 2020, London clinicians reported a population of children who developed hyperinflammatory shock with multi-organ lesions, described as similar to Kawasaki disease shock syndrome. Some of the children who later tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 said the disease was “a new phenomenon affecting previously asymptomatic children with SARS-CoV-2 infection.” Suggested. Immediately, it had a name: MIS-C. read more..

Past research and “unlimited resources” have spurred the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccine

When scientists began working on a COVID-19 pandemic solution in early 2020, it seemed unlikely that a safe and effective vaccine would be available within a year, but by mid-December the FDA Approved more than one mRNA vaccine. 90% effective in late tests. Experts say that past research on new vaccine technologies and “unlimited resources” has created the perfect conditions for this rapid development. read more.

The “shocking imbalance” in COVID-19 vaccine distribution emphasizes inequality

During the 24 hours of April 2021, the United States has promised to send raw materials for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine to India and release 60 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries in need. .. The pledge arose when cases of COVID-19 were declining in the United States and increasing in other parts of the world, including India. In India, the spread of outbreaks had broader implications. read more..

The United States sees a “shameful” rise in cases of congenital syphilis

The CDC’s annual surveillance report on STDs has a disastrous warning for the sixth consecutive year. After years of decline, cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis have steadily increased. This story is about the corresponding rise in congenital syphilis. read more..

Long COVID: “no clear pattern” or “mysterious” syndrome of symptoms

Among the many health effects of COVID-19 remain some mysteries, including the cause of long-term acute sequelae known as long COVID. Experts say that more common symptoms of long COVID include cough, joint and muscle pain, chest pain, and headache, but a complete list of symptoms is longer and affects almost any organ system in the body. Pointed out that it may give. read more..

COVID-19 Affects Global Goals to Eliminate Viral Hepatitis

In May 2021, WHO released a 112-page progress report detailing the gaps in efforts to eradicate HIV, hepatitis and sexually transmitted diseases by 2030, including a significant reduction in testing and treatment for the HCV virus. did. read more..

“Fauci effect”: ID professionals may inspire a new generation of doctors

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the data show that college students in the United States are becoming more interested in pursuing medicine as a career. This phenomenon is commonly referred to as the “Fauci effect”. Anthony S. Forch, MD, Director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, medical adviser to the President, and frequent appearances in news networks and White House briefings, he has become one of the most famous faces of the pandemic. However, Fauci himself states that the Fauci effect goes far beyond the origin of its name. read more..

The pace of pediatric vaccine trials keeps children “remaining neutral”

Research into developing vaccines that help delay the spread of SARS-CoV-2 has been very publicly and historically at a fast pace.

The world saw science alive, then vaccine deployments, initially from high-risk populations to healthy adults and adolescents. With this process, experts wondered if the pace of testing pediatric vaccines might have been faster. read more..

“We need to keep pushing”: For now, the universal flu vaccine is out of reach

Experts say that each year, the best defense against seasonal flu is to get vaccinated. However, the overall efficacy of the seasonal flu vaccine has reached 60% only once in the last decade, and experts hope that the “Holy Grail” is a universal flu vaccine. read more..