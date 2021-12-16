Connect with us

Board of Education politics undermines pandemic recovery

December 11thth, 2021, Emergency use authorization Of the first COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone over the age of five. vaccination Is the best tool to combat the virus that has claimed the lives of nearly one million people in the United States and has disrupted many social structures, including the public education system.But when educators are needed to help struggling students recover from a pandemic, Orange County’s school board is wasting time and energy on false attempts to undermine the entire state. COVID-19 Vaccine Policy..

Governor Gavin Newsom’s policy of requiring students from kindergarten to high school in state public and private schools to be vaccinated with COVID-19 aims to ensure that schools can safely maintain face-to-face instruction. .. This policy does not apply immediately. Full FDA approval is required before the school system enforces vaccine requirements. Currently, vaccines for school-aged children are only available through an emergency use authorization.

Some boards of education Formally throughout the county oppose Vaccine requirements, others Under consideration for drafting Similar characters To the governor. These letters correctly emphasize the importance of face-to-face instruction for the academic and social development of students and the important role the school district plays as a major provider of essential services for many children.

