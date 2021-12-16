Health
Board of Education politics undermines pandemic recovery
December 11thth, 2021, Emergency use authorization Of the first COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone over the age of five. vaccination Is the best tool to combat the virus that has claimed the lives of nearly one million people in the United States and has disrupted many social structures, including the public education system.But when educators are needed to help struggling students recover from a pandemic, Orange County’s school board is wasting time and energy on false attempts to undermine the entire state. COVID-19 Vaccine Policy..
Governor Gavin Newsom’s policy of requiring students from kindergarten to high school in state public and private schools to be vaccinated with COVID-19 aims to ensure that schools can safely maintain face-to-face instruction. .. This policy does not apply immediately. Full FDA approval is required before the school system enforces vaccine requirements. Currently, vaccines for school-aged children are only available through an emergency use authorization.
Some boards of education Formally throughout the county oppose Vaccine requirements, others Under consideration for drafting Similar characters To the governor. These letters correctly emphasize the importance of face-to-face instruction for the academic and social development of students and the important role the school district plays as a major provider of essential services for many children.
However, these letters do more harm than profit. First, the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and makes it easier and safer to return children to school forever. Second, they obscure important details about vaccine policy. The letter often cites the lack of data on the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on children as important evidence for the policy, and the FDA’s long and rigorous review process. They also argue that parents should have the right to make the best choice for their child without mentioning that the policy allows for personal and medical exemption choices.
Third, the letter argues that vaccine requirements urge families to opt out of our public schools and can pose financial difficulties for our school district. However, vaccine requirements have gained widespread support from voters throughout California. About 69% of voters In California to support them.In addition, recognizing the importance of vaccination in maintaining health and safety, vaccine requirements are Precedent decades ago In California and across the country. These letters cannot represent the majority of perspectives and the school board must represent their community. Instead, the Board should be concerned that not requiring vaccination will lead to more outflows of parents who are concerned about the safety of their children.
Fourth, these letters send a clear message. The loud voice of the minority against vaccination requirements for attending public schools is more important than the health and safety of students, teachers, staff and communities. This message teaches children how their actions focus on individualism and self-interest, rather than how they help or hurt the interests of the group.
Finally, discussions on COVID-19 safety protocols, vaccine obligations, and other politically controversial topics unnecessarily divide us and distract us from the most important. increase.Faced with unprecedented disruption to the typical learning environment and the constant threat of the outbreak of COVID-19, educators did an amazing job during the pandemic, and Parents are aware of it.. Even with these hard efforts Students are having a hard time..They are having a hard time Academically..They are having a hard time Unprecedented mental health problems..They are having a hard time Go to school regularly..Without strong intervention, these struggles can result. Serious and lasting consequences For students.
Widely agreed Face-to-face learning opportunities are important for students..In addition, in the school district COVID-19 Recovery Fund..Instead of engaging Fierce political controversy The school board needs to focus on facilitating the implementation of additional learning opportunities, providing social and emotional support, and providing other opportunities for students to catch up on issues that are not related to student education and learning. there is.
Andrew McEachin lives in Huntington Beach with his wife and two children. He is an Education Policy Researcher and teaches graduate level courses in education statistics and economics. @ajmceachin
Community Opinions The opinions expressed in the article belong to the author, not the Voice of OC.
Voice of OC is interested in listening to different perspectives and voices. If you would like to consider this issue or any other issue, please email [email protected]
