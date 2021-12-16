Manitoba reaches the highest daily COVID-19 count since June, killing 218 cases and 2 people

Manitoba reported 218 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on the state’s Coronavirus Data Dashboard on Thursday.

This was 294 on June 12, which is the highest number of days in 6 months.

The average daily number of cases in Manitoba for seven days is currently 181 which is even higher for the fourth wave.

Almost half of the new cases are in the healthy areas of Winnipeg, with 108 people.

The Southern Health Region is 36, the Northern Health Region is 34, the Prairie Mountain Health Region is 23, and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region is 17.

Recent deaths are one each in the northern and interlake-eastern health areas. The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the outbreak of the pandemic is now 1,359.

More specific information about the latest deaths (gender, age, outbreak or link to viral mutation) is not yet available. The Manitoba state government no longer holds press conferences or sends news releases on Thursdays to update case numbers. Available online..

There are 139 Manitoba people hospitalized with the same number of COVID-19 as Wednesday. Of them, 33 are in the intensive care unit. This is one drop.

The state’s five-day test positive rate continues to rise, now at 6.6%, up from 6.2 on Wednesday. There is no update for Winnipeg’s rate, which was 4.4 percent on Wednesday.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 80 (37%) were unvaccinated with COVID-19 and 17 (8%) were partially vaccinated. The other 121 (56 percent) are fully vaccinated.

However, in terms of symptom severity, the number of cases shifts to unvaccinated people.

Of those hospitalized with active COVID-19, 61% are unvaccinated and 34% are fully vaccinated.

In addition, 91% (21) of patients receiving active COVID-19 treatment in the intensive care unit were unvaccinated, 4% (1) were partially vaccinated, and 4% (1) were completely vaccinated. I have been vaccinated.

At midnight, there were 102 patients in the intensive care unit throughout Manitoba. This includes patients receiving both COVID and non-COVID care.

The pre-COVID baseline capacity of the critical care program was 72 patients.

School case

Since class began on September 7, the total number of school-related COVID-19 cases is currently 1,983 in the state. School data dashboard To tell.

This is an increase of 88 from Tuesday.

Of these, 1,775 are students and 96 are staff. There are 424 schools that have reported one or more cases.

There have been 465 cases in the last 14 days when cases are considered active. There are 409 student cases and 56 staff cases in 182 schools. There are 817 schools in the state.

Map showing school-related cases within the last 14 days You can see it here..

As of Thursday, 84.1% of eligible Manitoba vaccinated once, 78.1% vaccinated twice, and 11.3% vaccinated three times. State Vaccine Dashboard To tell.

Eligibility for first and second doses Currently includes people over 5 years old.

The total dose given in the state is currently 2,297,218, with an additional 3,411 scheduled for Thursday.