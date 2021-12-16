Health
Manitoba reaches the highest daily COVID-19 count since June, killing 218 cases and 2 people
Manitoba reported 218 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on the state’s Coronavirus Data Dashboard on Thursday.
This was 294 on June 12, which is the highest number of days in 6 months.
The average daily number of cases in Manitoba for seven days is currently 181 which is even higher for the fourth wave.
Almost half of the new cases are in the healthy areas of Winnipeg, with 108 people.
The Southern Health Region is 36, the Northern Health Region is 34, the Prairie Mountain Health Region is 23, and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region is 17.
Recent deaths are one each in the northern and interlake-eastern health areas. The total number of deaths in Manitoba since the outbreak of the pandemic is now 1,359.
More specific information about the latest deaths (gender, age, outbreak or link to viral mutation) is not yet available. The Manitoba state government no longer holds press conferences or sends news releases on Thursdays to update case numbers. Available online..
There are 139 Manitoba people hospitalized with the same number of COVID-19 as Wednesday. Of them, 33 are in the intensive care unit. This is one drop.
The state’s five-day test positive rate continues to rise, now at 6.6%, up from 6.2 on Wednesday. There is no update for Winnipeg’s rate, which was 4.4 percent on Wednesday.
Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 80 (37%) were unvaccinated with COVID-19 and 17 (8%) were partially vaccinated. The other 121 (56 percent) are fully vaccinated.
However, in terms of symptom severity, the number of cases shifts to unvaccinated people.
Of those hospitalized with active COVID-19, 61% are unvaccinated and 34% are fully vaccinated.
In addition, 91% (21) of patients receiving active COVID-19 treatment in the intensive care unit were unvaccinated, 4% (1) were partially vaccinated, and 4% (1) were completely vaccinated. I have been vaccinated.
At midnight, there were 102 patients in the intensive care unit throughout Manitoba. This includes patients receiving both COVID and non-COVID care.
The pre-COVID baseline capacity of the critical care program was 72 patients.
School case
Since class began on September 7, the total number of school-related COVID-19 cases is currently 1,983 in the state. School data dashboard To tell.
This is an increase of 88 from Tuesday.
Of these, 1,775 are students and 96 are staff. There are 424 schools that have reported one or more cases.
There have been 465 cases in the last 14 days when cases are considered active. There are 409 student cases and 56 staff cases in 182 schools. There are 817 schools in the state.
Map showing school-related cases within the last 14 days You can see it here..
As of Thursday, 84.1% of eligible Manitoba vaccinated once, 78.1% vaccinated twice, and 11.3% vaccinated three times. State Vaccine Dashboard To tell.
Eligibility for first and second doses Currently includes people over 5 years old.
The total dose given in the state is currently 2,297,218, with an additional 3,411 scheduled for Thursday.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/covid-19-numbers-update-cases-deaths-manitoba-1.6288213
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]